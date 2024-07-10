'Biden used black people': President delaying life-saving move for votes

An undercover video reveals that Joe Biden likely is delaying a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move that could save lives in the black community where they are popular, because he wants black votes in November.

BREAKING: Not Kool: DOJ Attorney Admits Menthol Ban Delayed Because Biden 'Needs Black Votes' “Biden doesn’t want to pass this regulation [menthol cigarette ban] because he’s worried he will lose Black voters.” "Many thousands of Black people die every year because of menthol… pic.twitter.com/wGmnw1MsIN — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 10, 2024

The video from Project Veritas shows Isaac Belfer, a Department of Justice lawyer, suggesting Biden is prioritizing political interests over public health.

"There are some concerns that you might not want to do something like criminalize a product that's used by tons of black people, especially before an election. Biden used black people. So we're being sued, saying, 'You should pass this regulation now with no excuse to hold it up because your people are dying. If you gave them a cigarettes, you can pass this down. We're depending on that. This will definitely affect your life.' Unfortunately, we're not supposed to consider that," the lawyer said.



A report at the Gateway Pundit said, "Belfer explains that while the effort to ban menthols has been ongoing for over 10 years, its implementation is now being purposefully delayed by President Biden because he 'needs black votes.'

"On video recording, Belfer acknowledges that 'many thousands of black people die every year because of menthol cigarettes.' He further reveals that while the FDA wants to pass this regulation, it's being slow-walked by the Biden White House."

Belfer said, 'Biden doesn’t want to pass this regulation [menthol cigarette ban] because he’s worried he will lose black voters."

The report charged, "The last time we checked in on Joe Biden’s planned ban on menthol cigarettes, he was considering postponing the effort because his campaign and Democrats are worried about angering black voters. Now it is pretty much confirmed that Biden is not going to try to put the ban in effect before the election, proving once and for all that all they really care about is votes."

