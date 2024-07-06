Biden's efforts to smear Trump as 'convicted felon' undermined by Hunter as advisor

(SLAY NEWS) – Democrat President Joe Biden’s move to bring his convicted felon son Hunter in as an advisor may cost him dearly on the campaign trail.

For months, Biden and the Democrats were waiting for President Donald Trump to be found guilty in his “hush money” case so they could roll out the “convicted felon” attack line. However, following Hunter Biden’s own recent convicted on gun charges, the president’s son is now also a “convicted felon.”

The matter has now been further complicated by reports that Hunter Biden is closely advising his father to stay in the presidential race. This move will now hurt the president’s ability to deride Trump’s criminal record on the campaign trail.

