Biden's 'home field advantage' has zero effect in debate loss

A detailed psychological study titled "The Home Field Advantage in Athletics" quantified "the probability of a home victory," finding that "a significant advantage for home teams was observed across all conditions."

Clearly, in the recent presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the former enjoyed home field advantage. After all, CNN was hosting the debate – a network guilty of heavy pro-Biden favoritism – and had two of its moderators asking all the questions. Rules of the game sought to limit Trump's sometimes overly enthusiastic responses, perhaps giving Biden a sense CNN would stack the deck in his favor with their questions.

Surprisingly, however, the CNN moderators appeared more balanced in their questioning than CNN's anti-Trump track record suggested. It was an atmosphere that allowed both men to fairly display their strengths and weaknesses. While Trump showed he was energetic, underscoring his points with understandable logic, Biden showed weakness, occasionally failing to even make sense.

Members of Biden's own party were critical of his performance. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., gave him faint praise, saying Biden was "not terribly articulate."

While both candidates occasionally were guilty of spinning the facts, a group Biden claimed to have endorsed him set the record straight quickly with a post on X after the debate.

As a major issue addressed during the debate was our open borders and the resulting tidal wave of illegal immigration, unknowledgeable observers must have been shocked to hear Biden say that, despite this, the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) had endorsed him for reelection. The NBPC quickly rebuked the claim, responding, "To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden."

Trump missed the opportunity to checkmate Biden's accusation the former president had "the morals of an alley cat" for allegedly having "sex with a porn star." Biden was in no position to make such an accusation, having been accused of the 1993 sexual assault of a staffer–Tara Reade. She feared going public until 2020 when Biden first ran for president and has since left America for fear of retribution. Additionally, as vice president, Biden established a reputation for swimming in the nude both at his Delaware home and at the official VP residence in Washington, D.C. – an act that offended his female Secret Service agents. It should be kept in mind this behavior occurred well before Special Counsel Robert Hur's report highlighted Biden's age and questioned his mental competence.

It was interesting to hear Biden sound off about Trump's conservative majority of the Supreme Court of the U.S. (SCOTUS) overturning Roe v. Wade. He harped upon it being the law of the land for 49 years, as if time should serve as a bar to overturning a case. He totally ignored the fact SCOTUS has often reversed long-standing decisions for the simple reason they were wrong.

In 1954, SCOTUS overturned Plessy v. Ferguson as it had been incorrectly decided in 1896. In the 1896 case, the high court upheld a Louisiana state law that provided for "equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races." It took 58 years for the Supreme Court to reverse, ruling in Brown v. Board of Education that Plessy v. Ferguson's "separate but equal" principle was unconstitutional, violating the 14th Amendment. The reversal opened the door for expanding the civil rights movement.

More recently, getting less media attention than Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS this month significantly restricted a 40-year old principle – the "Chevron doctrine" – which had given federal agencies instead of federal courts the power to interpret laws.

Additionally, Biden fails to grasp the rationale for Roe v. Wade's reversal. The U.S. Constitution's 10th Amendment clearly states, "The powers not delegated to the United States in the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." Accordingly, nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of abortion – an issue the 1973 SCOTUS only recognized as federal by virtue of implying that the right to privacy in the 14th Amendment protected abortion as a fundamental right. Thus the abortion issue is reserved to the states.

Numerous cases have failed to survive the test of time. As a lawyer and a legislator, it is ridiculous for Biden to suggest time should serve as some kind of bar against reversing cases or ignore the mandate that the power to address abortion is not reserved to the states as no mention of it appears in the Constitution.

Trump failed to focus more attention on the illegal immigration issue by not condemning Biden for spending a week in isolation preparing for the debate as we learned ISIS terrorists were crossing over our border. Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell criticized the Biden administration's "lack of sense of urgency" about the growing risk of terrorism in the U.S. Interestingly, Morell was one of 51 intelligence experts who helped author a letter to defend Biden, prior to the 2020 presidential election, against claims the "laptop from hell" allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden was more likely Russian disinformation.

Unbelievably, liberals are criticizing CNN for Biden's poor performance. Despite CNN's indisputable history of supporting Biden over Trump – wrongly reporting he claimed a "bloodbath" would ensue if Biden were reelected and that the neo-Nazis of 2017 Charlottesville fame were "very nice people" – they complain the network allowed Trump to dominate the debate.

Among those leading the charge of the liberal media whining brigade is political commentator Keith Olbermann. He accuses CNN of abandoning its journalistic duties by failing to verify Trump's statements. He unabashedly wrote, "CNN's decision to abrogate its journalistic responsibilities by not fact-checking Trump's fire-hose of lies is unforgivable" and that CNN should "go off the air in shame, fire everybody, seal off the buildings, make sure everybody's out, and burn the g****mned place to the ground!"

Interestingly, Olbermann's rant demonstrates his own lack of fair-minded journalistic integrity by failing to suggest fact-checking be applied to both candidates. But we need remember Olbermann is the same "journalist" who demonstrated his hatred for Trump in March when, after Trump likened himself to Abraham Lincoln during a campaign rally, outrageously suggested the "hope" Trump suffer the same fate.

While both candidates saw the debate as an opportunity to win voters, Biden's debate performance undoubtedly only earned him the backing of our enemies.

