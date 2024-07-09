A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Business MoneyWND MONEY

Big city AI boom can't stop real estate slide, as office vacancies reach new record

Asking rent price drops to lowest since late 2015

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 8, 2024 at 8:51pm

(CNBC) -- Artificial intelligence has been a big boon for San Francisco real estate. But not enough of one to make up for the broader struggle across the market.

The vacancy rate for San Francisco office space reached a fresh record of 34.5% in the second quarter, according to a report Monday from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. That’s up from 33.9% in the first quarter, 28.1% in the same period a year ago and 5% before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the average asking rent dropped to $68.27 per square foot in the quarter, the lowest since late 2015, down from $72.90 a year earlier and a peak of $84.70 in 2020.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Big city AI boom can't stop real estate slide, as office vacancies reach new record
Is this the future of healthy aging, detecting disease?
WATCH: Russian nuclear bomber hijacking attempt 'thwarted'
Jill Biden's complicity in forcing Joe to continue running
Are you a citizen or a subject? That's what's on the ballot
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×