(STUDY FINDS) — In a surprising twist of events, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, a virus typically associated with birds, has made an unexpected leap to dairy cattle (cows) in the United States.

This development, first detected in March 2024, has sent ripples through the scientific community and raised concerns about the virus’s ability to adapt and spread to new species — potentially threatening the health of humans and animals around the globe.

The H5N1 virus, part of the broader family of flu viruses, has long been a concern in the poultry industry and among wild bird populations. Its ability to cause severe disease and high mortality rates in birds has earned it the “highly pathogenic” designation. However, its recent appearance in dairy cows marks a significant shift in our understanding of the virus’s capabilities.