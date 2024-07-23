Black Lives Matter (BLM) urged the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to organize a nationwide virtual primary on Tuesday after Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly secured enough delegates for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris claimed early Tuesday morning that she had obtained enough support from DNC delegates to be voted the party’s presidential nominee, following President Joe Biden stepping down from the race and endorsing Harris. BLM, which exploded in prominence following the death of George Floyd in 2020, said in a statement that while President Joe Biden wasn’t their top choice as a candidate, they cannot overlook the concerning actions taken by the Democratic Party in not holding a new primary election after the president dropped out of the race.

“We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates,” BLM’s statement reads. “The current political landscape is unprecedented, with President Biden stepping aside in a manner never seen before. This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters.”

Harris stated on Sunday her intention to “earn and secure” the Democratic presidential nomination following Biden’s announcement that he will not seek re-election as the party’s nominee.

“Now, Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public,” BLM continued. “This blatant disregard for democratic principles is unacceptable. While the potential outcome of a Harris presidency may be historic, the process to achieve it must align with true democratic values. We have no idea where Kamala Harris stands on the issues, now that she has assumed Joe Biden’s place, and we have no idea of the record of her potential vice president because we don’t even know who it is yet.”

In a Sunday letter from Biden following his dropout announcement, the president explained that “it is in the interests of my party and the nation for me to step aside and concentrate fully on fulfilling my responsibilities as President.” Biden faced numerous calls from prominent Democrats, including many in Congress, to drop out of the race prior to his decision.

“This is not an attack on Kamala Harris or Black women, and right now we aren’t questioning Kamala’s qualifications or capabilities,” Shalomyah Browers, a BLM leader, said in the statement. “This is about the nominating process.”