The U.S. Secret Service rushed President Donald Trump off stage after gunfire erupted at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

Trump assassination attempt FAILED Video of the moment Trump was shot on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/Ka7ZIpEJ2m — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Donald J. Trump was just shot in the head at a Trump rally. He appears to be okay and was overheard telling secret service to wait, and fist pumped the crowd. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/k91DbZ1Rcn — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 13, 2024

UNSTOPPABLE Trump waves his fist defiantly after surviving an apparent bullet wound to the head in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/emismd9Tnh — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 13, 2024

Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters. Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the… pic.twitter.com/38cFXjQdwx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024

“Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

“The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters.

“Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the greatest President of all time. Watch the video, President Trump said “FIGHT,” SO WE WILL!!”

The U.S. Secret Service, whose prime duty is to protect American presidents, said “the former president is safe.”

“At approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service personnel quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Official statement by the United States Secret Service following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, PA tonight: “During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter… pic.twitter.com/Y0L6vu5JgQ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Trump, who initially shouted “Fight! ” as he pumped his fist after the shooting, posted a statement on his Truth Social page at 8:42 p.m., saying: “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Post taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA pic.twitter.com/Hou7azmHS6 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

The person believed to be the shooter is dead. One spectator at the rally has been killed, and a second is in serious condition, according to the Butler County district attorney.

The FBI identified the gunman as 20-year-old Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, saying:

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

NBC News reported: “Trump was about six minutes into his speech when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

“Trump pumped his fists in the air as he was escorted off of the stage. The crowd cheered as the former president raised his arms.

“Reporters on the scene saw smoke and heard what they initially thought were fireworks before everyone ducked and law enforcement encircled Trump.”

At a briefing Saturday evening from Maryland, Joe Biden was asked if he thought this was an assassination attempt on Trump. He responded: “I have an opinion but I don’t have any facts.”

Biden issued a statement earlier online, indicating:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

“I am not shocked by this,” former FBI agent Nicole Parker said on Fox News.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. … People will do anything they have to to take him out.”

Video has emerged online of a leftist who was devastated the would-be assassin did not kill Trump.

“Somebody finally had the balls to bring a pew pew … and he MISSED!” she exclaimed.

Unhinged leftist posts hysterical TikTok screaming about the shooter missing in the assassination attempt on Trump “Somebody finally had the balls to bring a pew pew…and he MISSED!” pic.twitter.com/97RuhkKPlz — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

One woman at the scene told Fox News: “God gets all the glory that Trump was protected.”

Just five days ago, Joe Biden stated in a conference call to major donors, “It’s time to put Trump in a bull’s-eye.”

“I’m abstolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bull’s-eye.”

ALERT Just five days ago, Joe Biden stated in a conference call to major donors “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye”. Did Biden call for an assassination attempt on Trump??? pic.twitter.com/IVx0KtI60O — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 13, 2024

Former President Barack Obama reacted to the incident, saying: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

BBC interview with a man who was outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter on the roof before he fired on Trump pic.twitter.com/762bN6dBDb — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 13, 2024

Mark Stone, a U.S. correspondent for Sky News, said of the incident, “You can hear as he begins the speech a few shots.

“He then appears to put his hand up towards his ear and then gets down on the ground. It will be standard procedure for someone who’s been president, a former president, someone of this stature. They will have been told, there will be a procedure of what to do if this sort of thing happens.

“From what I can gather from looking at the footage, the shots seem to have come from the left-hand side as you look at him, because people are looking over to that side.”

“This is an extraordinary moment. It is many, many years since an assassination attempt, if this is what it turns out to be, on a president.

“Ronald Reagan – there was an assassination attempt on him in the 80s – in Washington, D.C., in the Hilton Hotel. This is developing and it is incredibly serious.”

Reminder, the left openly pushed for violence against Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/TOTc2J0fiG — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Elon Musk took to X to say: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. said: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America ”

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose father was assassinated during the 1968 race for the White House, said: “Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family.”

A graphic photo of the alleged dead shooter has leaked, and can be seen on X here.

Regarding the failure by the Secret Service to protect Trump, reporter Peter Doocy of Fox News said: “Something went very wrong with the preliminary planning.”

Watch this video taken from a different angle at the rally in Butler, PA where Trump was shot. The counter snipers on the roof see something and immediately engage the shooter, killing him. These men are heroes. pic.twitter.com/TKYJOmD4xA — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity of Fox News it was “providential” that Trump turned his head just before the shot was fired, noting Trump “has been vilified by Joe Biden and the Democrats in the left wing more than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

He also slammed the Biden administration for its unwillingness to protect presidential candidates including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“These people are crazy, and they’re willing to virtually do anything,” Gingrich said. “This is not a game. This is not politics. This is history.”

THEY DID THIS. The left has been gaslighting Americans against Trump since 2016. This is the cover of a major publication. Their goal has been realized, provoking unhinged leftists into an attempted assassination of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dcUtVRs7BG — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Dana Perino, the former press secretary to President George W. Bush and now a Fox News anchor, said: “I do think President Trump’s instincts were absolutely incredible. He knew in the moment that all eyes of the world were on him.”

“It was like watching a warrior president … Obviously he going to continue to fight. There may have to be some changes at the rallies to protect him.”

How did you first hear about the assassination attempt on Trump? Certainly not from the legacy media like CNN and WaPo, as they were reporting that Trump “fell” on stage after “loud noises” at the rally. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/NXAf3G2MKe — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

She concluded the entire Trump family “must be extremely worried, and obviously have a right to be.”

