It took only hours for the establishment media in America to make clear they would be cheerleading for Kamala Harris, presuming she ascends to the Democrat party’s nomination for president this year as many expect.

The nomination was thrown into turmoil over the weekend when Joe Biden, who already had accumulated enough delegate vote commitments to get the nomination, withdrew and endorsed Harris.

Within a day she, too, had accumulated enough delegate commitments to get the nomination when Democrats assemble next month, although there still remain questions about the candidate, and who will be supported.

But legacy media voices already were on her bandwagon, much like Chris Mathews was on Barack Obama’s bandwagon years ago.

That’s when he said he got a “thrill” up his leg when he heard Obama speak.

Many ribald jokes followed that it wasn’t actually a “thrill” up his leg, but a report from Newsbusters explained the background of his “sycophantic” comment.

It was in 2008 when Matthews said, “I have to tell you, you know, it’s part of reporting this case, this election, the feeling most people get when they hear Barack Obama’s speech. My, I felt this thrill going up my leg. I mean, I don’t have that too often.”

The report noted Mathews years earlier also had commented on “a physical sensation” in his lower appendages on hearing Obama.

It was in 2004 he said, “I have to tell ya a little chill in my, in my legs now. That is an amazing moment in history right there. It is really an amazing moment. A keynoter like I’ve never heard.”

That was when Obama spoke at that year’s Democrat convention.

Now, according to a report from Fox, legacy media voices have confirmed their advocacy journalism for Harris during this election cycle.

The report noted Harris “kicked off her presidential campaign on Monday with what some members of the media hailed as a speech that left them with ‘chills,’ ‘blown away’ and arguing over who jumped out of their seat higher.”

Harris’ speech was about her relationship with Biden and included a recitation of her complaints about President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee.

She said in her previous jobs, “I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Donny Deutsch, of MSNBC, immediately joined her campaign, with, “There was a twinkle in her eye. There was a kick in her step that, you know, when you’re vice president…you’re not loose. There’s somebody above you, somebody you don’t want to overshadow them. And this was quite the coming out. I got chills when she said, ‘Donald Trump: I know your type.’ That was like, ‘Wow, she’s going to prosecute this case.'”

He, in fact, was “blown away.”

“I was, like, I kind of fell in love with her. I thought she was smart, engaging. She’s funny, feisty, twinkle in your eye, punch you in the gut. I mean, everything you kind of want. And I just thought it was a great, great opening act.”

Tim Miller, of the “Bulwark” podcast, joined in, “Bear with me, I’m jumping out of my seat over here watching this. People have been thirsting for this.”

And Maya Wiley, an MSNBC guest, agreed, “I’m with Tim – Tim, I’m jumping out of my seat higher than you, my brother. I’m just going to say that.”

Wiley went even further, “tearing up” with her excitement to promote Harris.

“These aren’t people who just show up for the public to put on a show. This is what you see behind closed doors. This is not just graciousness for political expediency. This is graciousness because grace is something that matters deeply to these two leaders.”

CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel acclaimed Harris with, “What struck me most was that is fighting Kamala Harris. She is coming out, guns blazing.”

And David Axelrod, a former Obama adviser, said, “If I were sitting in the Trump headquarters and I watched that speech, I‘d be very, very concerned. Kamala Harris gave what was, I thought, a perfectly conceived and well-delivered kind of introduction to the country, introduction, reintroduction of herself, not as a vice president, but as a standard-bearer.”

Polling shows Trump leading Harris among voters, even in some instances by wider margins than he led Biden.

WND had reported only a day earlier on rising concerns about Harris’ long-established habit of unleashing “word salad” statements that confuse and misdirect.

One of her rambles was: “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’ You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Another: “I think it’s very important…for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualise it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future.”

Pundits poked fun at her condition, but amid the obvious decline in Biden’s cognitive abilities in recent months and years, Harris performances were little more than entertainment.

But with her ascension to possible Democrat nominee for president, with Biden’s withdrawal over the weekend, there is new concern.

A report in the Daily Mail confirmed there “is no indication” that she suffers from a specific ailment, but said such uncontrolled speaking can “indicate brain injury, autism or serious condition.”

Or it can be a “symptom of anxiety or over-confidence.”

The report explained, “Kamala Harris’s rambling ‘word salad’ speeches may be a symptom of a little-known but common psychological condition called logorrhoea — also known as verbal diarrhea.”

She is “known for her jumbled, sometimes incoherent speaking style,” the report said.

The report explained, “A 2009 study of the condition in Spain found the risk of logorrhoea was linked to level of schooling. Those with lower educational achievement were more likely to ‘speak in circles,'”

It explained, “Logorrhoea is also associated with laughing wildly at random moments, something Ms. Harris has become known for, with Donald Trump even nicknaming her ‘Laughin’ Kamala.'”

Her cackling, in fact, has made headlines at times, too.

Another Harris stumble: “You need to get to go, and you to be able to get where you need to go, to do the work and get home.”

Add there was her famed “passage of time” passage: “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children.”

