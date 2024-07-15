A federal judge on Monday dismissed Jack Smith’s created classified documents case against President Donald Trump because Smith’s appointment violated the Constitution.

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said, “The dismissal of the classified documents case is a seismic development. From the beginning of all of these cases, I have said that the Mar-a-Lago case was the greatest threat to the former president. It is now dismissed.”

BREAKING: Judge Cannon just dismissed the Trump documents case, citing the UNLAWFUL APPOINTMENT AND FUNDING OF SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH This is huge. pic.twitter.com/SUEPYKiaFA — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 15, 2024

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said the Biden administration, in its “lawfare” against Trump, illegally handed the authority of the United States government to a prosecutor who was not confirmed by the Senate.

Critics pointed out that the maneuvers Democrats followed handed the authority of the government to, more or less, an average citizen who held no authority to prosecute anyone.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Cannon’s ruling said, “Former President Trump’s motion to dismiss indictment based on the unlawful appointment and funding of special counsel Jack Smith is granted in accordance with this order … The superseding indictment is dismissed because special counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution. … Special counsel Smith’s use of a permanent indefinite appropriation also violates the Appropriations Clause … but the court need not address the proper remedy for that funding violation given the dismissal on Appointments Clause grounds.”

Trump also had pointed out that the FBI already had confessed that it destroyed exculpatory evidence during its stunning, armed 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump’s filings with the court suggested a political motivation in the case. His team, in fact, had been working with federal officials to address disputes over what Trump was entitled to have as papers from his administration and what the government wanted returned when the FBI launched its SWAT-style assault on Trump’s home.

The issue of Smith’s appointment already had been raised in the U.S. Supreme Court, where Justice Clarence Thomas, in his own opinion in a recent case on Trump’s immunity for acts while in office, openly suggested Smith was not appointed legally in the scheme by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Thomas said Smith was not a Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney.

“Even if the special counsel has a valid office, questions remain as to whether the attorney general filled that office in compliance with the Appointments Clause,” Thomas charged. “For example, it must be determined whether the special counsel is a principal or inferior officer. If the former, his appointment is invalid because the special counsel was not nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, as principal officers must be.”

Bret Baier of Fox News spoke with Trump by phone, and indicated Trump said: “I am thrilled that a judge had the courage and wisdom to do this. This has big, big implications … This is a big, big deal. It only makes this convention more positive.”

Trump, at the Republican National Convention this week, also confirmed he’s going to announced his pick for vice president Monday.

Trump’s lawyers said since Smith’s appointment violated the Constitution that left Smith essentially a “private citizen” without any authority whatsoever. That position had been supported by former attorneys general under George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Thomas had written “None of the statutes cited by the attorney general appears to create an office for the special counsel, and especially not with the clarity typical of past statutes used for that purpose,” Thomas said. Congress gave the attorney general the power to appoint “additional officers … as he deems necessary” — but, only for the Bureau of Prisons.

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey wrote in a commentary only days ago, “The Constitution’s Appointments Clause limits how executive offices can be created and how they may be filled. Before the Revolution, the king could both create and fill offices. The Constitution eliminated that power by giving Congress the authority to create offices or to authorize their creation in specific instances, and requiring the advice and consent of the Senate before the president could fill certain offices. It empowers the president to nominate and appoint ‘officers of the United States’ not specifically provided for in the Constitution only with the advice and consent of the Senate, and only to offices ‘which shall be established by Law.’ The Appointments Clause does allow for the appointment of officers by the president, a court or the head of a department—such as the attorney general—but, again, only when such appointment is permitted ‘by Law.'”

He pointed out Smith’s appointment lacked any authority under the “Law.”

The ruling identifies the push for the “lawfare” against Trump at the highest levels of the Department of Justice, a department Trump has accused Joe Biden of weaponizing against him.

The case also had confirmed Trump’s charges of a two-tiered justice system in America. Another “special counsel” found that Joe Biden had knowingly and willingly taken classified documents to which he was not entitled and kept them. He used them with a ghost writer who was working for him. And he stored them in his home, his private office and even in a relatively unsecured garage.

But the counsel, Robert Hur, recommended against charges against the octegenarian, citing his “diminished” mental abilities.

His decision sent Democrats supporting Biden for another term in office into a rage.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!