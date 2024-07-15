The scene is imprinted and plays over and over.

The bullet zings past Donald Trump, taking off a part of his ear. He ducks. The Secret Service leaps to his defense, not knowing if more bullets are incoming. The willingness to sacrifice is astounding. Suddenly, Trump rises, blood streaming down his cheek.

He tells his rescuers to “wait.” He raises his fist, and yells, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” The people rise and cheer.

This man is willing to die for us.

For all he knew another round was coming, but he paused to tell us, “Fight. Fight. Fight.”

When this man plays a round of golf, usually he owns the whole damned country club. He can live anywhere, in the greatest of luxury, deny himself nothing, but there he was, bleeding, defiant in the face of the enemy. Is this not the essence of what made America great?

World leaders recently have had to worry about the president of the United States becoming lost on stage or falling asleep at the podium. The world just previewed what America can be if unleashed from the bounds of stagnating wokeness.

Vladimir Putin was watching. Odds are he will be rethinking his Ukraine strategy. Or in China, it’s Taiwan now, or forget it.

One has to be delusional to think the 2024 election was not decided on that field in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

Trump’s response to death was to reject it.

Just like the Secret Service men and women who shielded him with their bodies, your local police officer or deputy sheriff enters the public square to defend you. Every firefighter puts it all on the line to rescue you and your home. Every member of the United States armed forces, particularly those who have heard the pulsating zing of a bullet passing them, probably paused and said to themselves, “Yes, sir” when Trump reappeared, defiant and unbowed. Now that is a commander in chief.

After LGBT and DEI are rejected from the military, we will solve our recruitment shortfall. Ask yourself, would you want to be stuck in a foxhole with Joe Biden?

Had Trump not turned his head to look at his graphic display of a failed immigration policy on the video screen, he would have died. It was not a matter of inches, but a fraction of an inch.

Despite the video evidence we all saw, it took Associated Press an the alphabet media hours to report it actually was an assassination attempt. It was only a “shooting at a rally” until the absurdity of the moment overwhelmed the uniformity of reporter groupthink.

One idiot reporter actually speculated Trump was injured by the Secret Service. A rabid dog has more discretion.

This was a moment that defines, as Democrat politicians like to say, “who we are” – and it is not them.

The T-shirt with the bleeding candidate’s picture and the caption “He is willing to die for us” will be a keepsake item and a part of American history forever.

