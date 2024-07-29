A lawsuit has been filed in Florida asking that the secretary of state be told to remove the name of Kamala Harris from the 2024 presidential ballot and that preliminary and permanent injunctions be issued “enjoining defendant Harris from running.”

Her fault?

She participated in “a massive fraud under Florida election law … to conceal Joe Biden’s debilitative poor health and at best dementia from Florida voters.”

The case was brought by lawyer Larry Klayman, who founded both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch USA, and was filed in Florida courts in Leon County.

In a statement about the issue, Klayman said, “Kamala Harris is a dishonest far leftist political hack who now aspires to be president of the United States. But having participated in a fraud that put our national security at extreme risk by promoting an essentially braindead person, it would be an even greater risk if she were allowed to run for the presidency.

“Justice must be done as she and her co-conspirators must legally pay for their callous disrespect for the office of president of the United States by endangering Floridians and the American people as a whole.”

Along with Harris, Joe Biden, Jill Biden and White House doctor Kevin O’Connor are named.

The case seeks compensatory and actual damages to be determined at trial, attorneys’ fees and costs, and the injunction against Harris being on the ballot.

Punitive damages will be requested “at the appropriate time.

The legal filing explains that the defendants acting in concert “fraudulently and intentionally covered up the true mental and physical conditions of Defendant Biden that made him unfit for the presidency and posed a potentially fatal security risk to the nation.”

This all developed heading into the 2020 election, the paperwork explains.

They “colluded and conspired together to conceal Defendant Biden’s debilitating condition and continuing mental and physical decline intentionally and fraudulently which resulted (in) defendant Biden’s election as president and defendant Harris’s election as vice president.”

That has continued into the 2024 election season, it claims.

The lawsuit charges that O’Connor gave Joe Biden a good bill of health when at the time he was being treated for four different medical conditions, “including non-valvular atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heart rhythm, hyperlipidemia, higher concentrations of fats, gastresophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.”

The filing points out, “After the disastrous, totally confused, and incomprehensible presidential debate performance by defendant Biden against former President Trump on June 27, 2024 where defendant Biden appeared incapacitated, James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote a letter to defendant O’Connor just weeks ago, on July 7, 2024, seeking to understand the extent of his involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, particularly his involvement with defendant Biden’s brother, James, with Americore Health, LLC.”

What was revealed as that O’Connor never recommended a cognitive exam for Joe Biden.

And James Biden previously admitted that O’Connor provided counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing with Americore,” through which large sums of money passed to Biden family members.”

Harris had a duty to reveal Biden’s true health conditions, it charges.

The action is based in part on Florida law that makes it fraud or corruption for any elected official to “change or place in doubt the result of the election.”

