(FOX BUSINESS) – Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light. Those are the recent sales rankings of the top three beers in the U.S., according to data shared by Bump Williams consulting firm.

In year-to-date numbers that ended July 6, Modelo accounted for 9.3% of beer dollar sales in U.S. stores. Michelob Ultra accounted for 7.1%, and Bud Light fell to the No. 3 spot with 7.0%, an analysis of NielsenIQ data shows. The consulting firm credits Michelob Ultra’s success to advertising, consumer acceptance, retail support, distributor execution and “focus and the thirst for ‘health & wellness and better for you refreshment.’”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“Bud Light is still the #1 selling beer in the United States on a volume basis (cases) and has started to recover from the Dylan Mulvaney situation that occurred on April 1st of 2023,” a statement from the consulting firm to FOX Business reads. “While $ sales aren’t quite back into the ‘positive’ yet, the declines for the brand have improved dramatically and Retailer support continues to improve week after week.”