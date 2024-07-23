Barely 100 days before the biggest election of our lifetimes, Democrats have changed their horse during the race. Power brokers gave Joe Biden an ultimatum of Sunday to withdraw from his reelection campaign, despite how he was the democratically nominated candidate who said emphatically on Friday that he would remain in the race.

This arm-twisting of an American president by insiders and billionaires was humiliating to the United States, and another sign of decline about which Trump rightly complains. The signature on Biden’s withdrawal letter does not match Biden’s signature on his executive orders and other public documents.

The passage of days without Biden speaking publicly to the American people about this is also shocking. A terrible precedent is set if powerful insiders can force a president to sign a letter of resignation, possibly against his free will, without the president first looking the American people in the eye to explain himself.

This behind-the-scenesmanipulation of our president reinforces the need to elect Trump to Make America Great Again. The liberal media criticized Trump for saying at his enormous Michigan rally on Saturday that America is failing, but the next day the proof came in with this suspicious withdrawal by President Biden, as conveyed merely by a posting on X.com.

Within 24 hours Democrats announced that enough delegates had been lined up to nominate as Biden’s replacement Kamala Harris, who rose through the ranks in California on the arm of the Golden State’s most powerful politician, Willie Brown. No world leader is going to take Harris seriously with that background, and she won’t be able to end the Ukraine-Russia war as Trump would quickly do.

An escalation of the war against Russia is what power brokers want in picking Harris. The Deep State would be in charge if she were to become president, and while Biden was dropping out two U.S. Air Force B-52H bombers were sent by someone to Russia’s border near Finland to be confronted by Russian MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets.

The pandemic of homelessness and crime in San Francisco became far worse while Harris was attorney general of the state, unwilling to do anything to clean it up. Harris also fully supports the anti-parent transgender movement which just enacted a new California law to stop teachers from informing parents about their gender-confused children, a law that Elon Musk has sharply criticized.

Musk packed his bags and moved two of his companies out of California, and we do not want businesses and people moving out of the United States under California Kamala as president. She was the DEI pick for VP in 2020, and before that her record was devoid of any accomplishments, in contrast with Trump’s record of enormous achievements during his first term as president.

Trump can campaign against involving the U.S. in foreign wars, which is an issue that has won for Republican candidates in the past because most Americans are opposed to these wars and against looting Americans to fund them. The draft has been reinstated in some European countries in anticipation of the Ukraine-Russia war getting worse, and Trump can win by emphasizing that he will end that war.

The transgender issue is another winner for Trump in the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. California is far to the left of middle America, and many parents are distressed about how schools are misleading their children about gender confusion.

The inexperience of Harris in handling the responsibilities of a presidency is a campaign theme that will resonate with voters, as the Biden-Harris inflation ravages everyone’s savings and salaries. Immature, not-ready-for-prime-time, unpresidential and even the “Joker” are all adjectives that fit Harris.

California values have never before been allowed to take control of the White House, as the prior presidents from California were Republicans. Californian Willie Brown said recently about his former side chick Kamala Harris that Biden should resign now to allow Harris to become president immediately, and thereby increase her chances of being elected in November.

Mistress Kamala has already failed miserably in the one job she was given, which was to take charge of our southern border. We’ve had the worst migrant crisis in our history on her watch.

“Hypocrite Harris” would be an apt nickname for how she relentlessly prosecuted many petty marijuana offenses in California, and then laughed in response to whether she smoked pot herself. When it became politically advantageous to advocate for legalizing the drug, she jumped on that bandwagon.

Whether it’s “Mistress Kamala” or “Hypocrite Harris,” it would be a catastrophe for our country if Democrats’ bait-and-switch trick were to prevail. Her far-left politics failed the Left Coast and would be disastrous for our nation.

