THE STAR TREATMENT

Candace Cameron Bure makes surprising admission about husband of 28 years

'When you really do go through the depths of the valley ... '

Published July 1, 2024 at 9:05am
Candace Cameron Bure (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- Candace Cameron Bure's love for her husband, Valeri, just keeps getting stronger and stronger.

Speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital, the actress and producer - who recently celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary - opened up about her marriage and explained why she's "more committed" to her partner now than when they first wed.

 

"The love has grown over the years. When you really do go through the depths of the valley, and you come back out on top as many times as you go through that roller coaster of life - within marriage, every time you come back on top it's like another notch in the belt of commitment, staying together."

