Can't make this up: George Clooney, Biden's star fundraiser, now demands Joe step aside

Hollywood hypocrisy hits a new height.

Far-left Hollywood star George Clooney has publicly urged Joe Biden to step down and not seek re-election, citing concerns over his age and recent public appearances.

Clooney, who has previously been seen rubbing shoulders with the political elite at high-profile fundraisers, expressed his concerns in a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday.

The actor wrote, “The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010.”

This revelation comes after Clooney and other Hollywood A-listers helped Biden raise an eye-watering $28 million at a Los Angeles fundraiser last month. The event, which took place at the Peacock Theater, saw late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewing Biden and former President Barack Obama.

My campaign has some fun and talented folks helping us win in November—and we clean up pretty nice. Thank you for joining me last night! pic.twitter.com/q9hzxIZXgz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2024

However, no amount of Hollywood glamour could hide Biden’s frailty. After the fundraiser ended, Obama had to physically guide Biden off stage – a scene that has since been widely circulated and criticized.

WATCH:

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended Biden in comments that attacked the New York Post and other conservative websites for its reporting on the incident.

“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing,” he wrote.

“By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is – once again – is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low.”

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed her frustration over the growing trend of “edited videos” designed to make the President appear frail or mentally confused and called it cheap fake video.

“I think you all have called this the cheap fakes video, and that’s exactly what they are. They are cheap, fake videos. They are done in bad faith. And some of your news organizations have been very clear, have stressed that the right-wing critiques of the President have a credibility problem because the fact checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation, disinformation. And so we see this, and this is something coming from your part of the world, calling them cheap fakes and misinformation,” Pierre said.

Now, suddenly, a growing chorus of voices is calling for Biden to step aside from this year’s presidential election. Don’t be fooled; they knew that Joe Biden is old, feeble, and senile.

In his op-ed, Clooney calls for Biden to “voluntarily step aside,” saying, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Clooney wrote:

I’m a lifelong Democrat; I make no apologies for that. I’m proud of what my party represents and what it stands for. As part of my participation in the democratic process and in support of my chosen candidate, I have led some of the biggest fund-raisers in my party’s history. Barack Obama in 2012. Hillary Clinton in 2016. Joe Biden in 2020. Last month I co-hosted the single largest fund-raiser supporting any Democratic candidate ever, for President Biden’s re-election. I say all of this only to express how much I believe in this process and how profound I think this moment is. I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question. Is it fair to point these things out? It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly. Trending: LAWLESS: Chuck Schumer Announces Scheme to Strip President Trump of Court-Granted Immunity and Send Him to Jail (VIDEO) Read more here.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

