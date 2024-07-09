A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chemo wasn't an option, so God supernaturally healed this Christian of inoperable cancer

'They told us that, that there was really nothing that they could do'

Published July 9, 2024 at 6:24pm

Frontline workers and military families cheer during the Fourth of July celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Chandler West)

(CBN NEWS) -- David Baker had stage four melanoma. A tumor on the side of his face had grown so huge he couldn't see out of his right eye, and he could barely eat. Doctors said there was nothing they could do for him.

David was suffering more and more, day by day. Still, he managed to get to church on Easter morning, and that's where he received a miracle.

"When you're going to the doctor and you hear nothing encouraging, that's when your faith, it's going to have to stand," says Jerilyn Baker. In November 2020, her husband David started having constant nose bleeds. Doctors removed a polyp from his sinus cavity. But soon after, things got worse.

Read the full story ›

×