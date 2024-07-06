A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Chicago mayor plans to address violence with more spending, guaranteed income

Said it's important for police, members of the community to work together

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 3:12pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he plans to address public safety issues by investing in people. Speaking at a public forum in the Little Village neighborhood, the mayor blamed Chicago’s violence on disinvestment by previous administrations.

“My vision for safety in Chicago is that every single neighborhood has safe spaces, and that we are fully funding our public accommodations: education, transportation, healthcare, jobs,” Johnson explained.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said it is important for police and members of the community to work together. “We have to humanize each other. It can’t be us and them. It’s gotta be us,” Snelling said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chicago mayor plans to address violence with more spending, guaranteed income
Fugitive on the run for 30 years gets caught over bicycle reflector
Sanctuary cities crack down on shelter programs after rolling out red carpet for illegals
Former Space Force officer says 'separate chain of command' enforces 'divisive ideology' in military academy
Epic fake street sign mocks state's retail theft law
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×