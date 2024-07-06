Chicago mayor plans to address violence with more spending, guaranteed income

(JUST THE NEWS) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he plans to address public safety issues by investing in people. Speaking at a public forum in the Little Village neighborhood, the mayor blamed Chicago’s violence on disinvestment by previous administrations.

“My vision for safety in Chicago is that every single neighborhood has safe spaces, and that we are fully funding our public accommodations: education, transportation, healthcare, jobs,” Johnson explained.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said it is important for police and members of the community to work together. “We have to humanize each other. It can’t be us and them. It’s gotta be us,” Snelling said.

