China expanding spy bases on Cuba

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Satellite images show Chinese electronic eavesdropping stations in Cuba are expanding, with new facilities constructed at a site about 70 miles from the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay.

In 2022, the communist regimes in China and Cuba agreed to tighter defense and intelligence cooperation. These included a joint military training facility and a spy base on Cuba. U.S. officials said China and Cuba were already operating joint spy bases.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Cuba’s proximity to the U.S. allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to intercept sensitive communications from American military and space bases. The eavesdropping stations also enhance China’s ability to spy on U.S. citizens via telecommunications networks.

Read the full story ›