WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

China expanding spy bases on Cuba

New facilities constructed about 70 miles from U.S. military base

Published July 4, 2024 at 2:49pm

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Satellite images show Chinese electronic eavesdropping stations in Cuba are expanding, with new facilities constructed at a site about 70 miles from the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay.

In 2022, the communist regimes in China and Cuba agreed to tighter defense and intelligence cooperation. These included a joint military training facility and a spy base on Cuba. U.S. officials said China and Cuba were already operating joint spy bases.

Cuba’s proximity to the U.S. allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to intercept sensitive communications from American military and space bases. The eavesdropping stations also enhance China’s ability to spy on U.S. citizens via telecommunications networks.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×