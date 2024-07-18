(OIL PRICE) – China aims to avoid coal shortages during the peak summer demand season by stockpiling coal and increasing production.China boosted its coal production in June to the highest level in six months as it looked to meet power demand for cooling in the summer and as eased mining safety inspections allowed some mines to resume operations.

Chinese coal production stood at 405.38 million metric tons in June, the highest volume since December 2023 and a 3.6% rise compared to June last year, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported by Reuters on Monday.

Earlier this year, Chinese coal output was weaker, due to numerous safety inspections at mines following deadly incidents, and lowered production in the province of Shanxi, China’s top coal-producing area, which accounts for nearly 30% of domestic output.