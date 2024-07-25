Kamala Harris will have to face lot of questions if she, as presumed, becomes the Democratic nominee for president this year.

She’ll probably want to promote herself as pro-law-and-order, with her resume including stints as a prosecutor and California’s attorney general.

But what she’ll see will be questions about how she advocated for the release of violent criminals, some of whom committed horrific crimes after they were released.

At issue is her support during the summer of riots after the George Floyd death in Minneapolis for a special fundraising campaign to bail suspects, suspects often facing charges for extremely violent crimes, out of jail.

.@KamalaHarris supported a bail fund for Minnesota criminals who should have stayed behind bars. One convict she sprung from prison killed a man after Kamala helped release him. https://t.co/LQca3IPagn — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) July 22, 2024

A report in the Minnesota Sun noted that Harris endorsed the Minnesota Freedom Fund in a social media comment in 2020.

She insisted, “If you’re able, chip in now to the MN Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

The report said the fund got $40 million after being promoted by Harris and other celebrities.

Those protesters were fomenting riots in cities all across the United States, leaving behind billions of dollars in damages, over the alleged racism in the case of Floyd’s death. He died while being restrained by police.

However, in an interview while those riots were burning city blocks, MFF chief Greg Lewin confirmed only about a dozen people were recipients of MFF bail funds.

At the time, it was Crime Watch Minneapolis that documented a list of violent offenders “who committed more serious crimes after the Minnesota Freedom Fund secured their release,” the report confirmed.

One was George Howard, arrested for domestic assault, who was charged with murder just days after being bailed out.

Another was Gregory Jones, arrested for attacking a woman in a bar bathroom, and later charged with committing lewd acts in front of children after being bailed out.

We’ve had requests for a list of offenders @MNFreedomFund has bailed out who’ve gone on to commit new crimes, including serious assault, sex assault, murder. This list is by no means comprehensive, it’s only those we know. Link to this list when contacting your legislators. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) February 16, 2022

In fact, the Republican State Leadership Committee already has highlighted Harris’ advocacy for jailed violent criminals.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Rivera explained, “Regardless of who Democrats nominate for president, the Biden-Harris agenda remains in the states and on the ballot heading into November. Minnesotans have felt the negative impacts of these destructive pro-criminal policies and will hold them accountable for their failures at the ballot box in November.”

A Trump super PAC already has promoted the slogan, “Kamala Harris bails out criminals, and Americans pay the price.”

Fox News explained Harris’ “tough talk about serving as a prosecutor in California may crumble quickly due to her past support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund in June 2020 amid Black Lives Matter riots.”

