A prominent, nationally recognized legal team that has represented former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis ever since she was attacked by LGBT radicals for following her biblical beliefs that marriage is between a man and a woman is reporting a new round of death threats against the Christian champion.

“Kim Davis and Liberty Counsel need your prayers for protection. Hateful LGBTQ adherents are back at it with death threats. Just one example reveals the evil in the hearts of those people: Kim’s husband answered a phone call. The angry caller threatened he would tie up Kim’s husband while he raped Kim. Then he would burn down the house with the two of them still inside,” explained a report from Liberty Counsel.

The organization said the threats “have ramped up again after we filed our legal brief with the Court of Appeals. Kim’s husband, Joe, has had to run trespassers off their property.”

On appeal is a judgment that demands Davis pay a homosexual duo $100,000 for declining to issue any marriage certificates during a short period of unsettled practice immediately after the Supreme Court created, out of nothing linked to the Constitution, same-sex “marriage” for the entire nation. Even as that ruling was issued, no state laws banning that practice were changed.

Then pro-LGBT judge David Bunning added to the penalty, insisting that Davis pay a quarter of a million dollars in costs and fees.

Davis had responded to the Supreme Court’s then-activism by withholding her signature from any marriage licenses while she sought an exemption based on her religious beliefs. That eventually arrived, as did a state law providing protection for her and other clerks.

But before than could happen, two homosexual duos demanded she provide them with “marriage” licenses and when she refused Bunning put her in jail. The current fight is over damages those duos demanded. A jury in one case said there were no damages, while the other came up with the $100,000 figure.

The situation is getting massive attention because the case is being presented as an opportunity for the Supreme Court, on which three leftist judges who created same-sex “marriage” no longer serve, to overturn that opinion, the Obergefell case.

“The argument in our brief references a parallel argument articulated in the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The activist high court at the time was wrong when Roe was decided and it is wrong today because it was based entirely on the ‘legal fiction’ of ‘substantive’ due process, which lacks any basis in the Constitution. The same is true with the Obergerfell opinion,” Liberty Counsel reported.

“Our goal is to overturn this case.”

The legal team pointed out that the Supreme Court already is aware of the basis for the dispute.

“In a 2020 response to a Liberty Counsel filing, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito wrote, ‘This petition implicates important questions about the scope of our decision in Obergefell,'” Liberty Counsel explained. “In Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs, he noted that the ‘substantive’ due process issues the court rejected in the abortion case may also apply to the Obergefell decision. Justices Thomas, Alito, and Roberts strongly dissented in Obergefell.”

Liberty Counsel charged, “Anyone who stands up to the hateful agenda of the LGBTQ Mafia is demonized. All because the unhinged LGBTQ left will not tolerate religious freedom and wants to destroy anyone who disagrees.”

The report continued, with a warning, “When they say ‘coexist,’ they mean that everyone must not only tolerate their wicked whims, but also accept and promote those whims … or be marginalized or eliminated. And as the continuing death threats against Kim and our Liberty Counsel staff members prove, these insane factions don’t just want us to be silent — they want us dead.”

It was Davis’ decision when the Obergefell decision created that “right” to same-sex marriage, much like the faulty Roe created a “right” to abortion, that as a Christian she could not add her name to a legal document contravening God’s design for marriage.

Liberty Counsel noted Justice Clarence Thomas pointed out, “Since Obergefell, parties have continually attempted to label people of good will as bigots merely for refusing to alter their religious beliefs in the wake of prevailing orthodoxy.”

