College's 'math for welders,' practical applications classes help struggling students

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – An Oregon community college is offering a solution to the deficient math skills that many students are entering higher education with: practical applications classes.

“Math for welders” is just one of the career-specific mathematics classes offered at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, according to a recent Hechinger Report article. Other classes teach practical math skills to students studying automotive technology, culinary arts, and criminal justice.

Lisa Avery, president of Linn-Benton, told Hechinger Report the college started offering the first of its applied math classes in 2013 after noticing how much of a barrier the subject was for many students.

