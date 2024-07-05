A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationGOOD NEWS!

College's 'math for welders,' practical applications classes help struggling students

Career-specific courses are preparing young people for workforce

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 5, 2024 at 12:19pm

(Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – An Oregon community college is offering a solution to the deficient math skills that many students are entering higher education with: practical applications classes.

“Math for welders” is just one of the career-specific mathematics classes offered at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, according to a recent Hechinger Report article. Other classes teach practical math skills to students studying automotive technology, culinary arts, and criminal justice.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Lisa Avery, president of Linn-Benton, told Hechinger Report the college started offering the first of its applied math classes in 2013 after noticing how much of a barrier the subject was for many students.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russia holds mobile nuclear missile launcher drills days before NATO summit in D.C.
Woman sues after being suspended from gov't job for complaining about trans co-worker in changing room
Farage's 1st reaction to his historic election victory
France's liberal darling president may have a real problem on his hands
Soros-funded PAC shuts off money to his favorite prosecutors
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×