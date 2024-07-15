The shockwaves from the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump have not only rippled across the U.S., but into other nations as well, namely America’s adversaries like the People’s Republic of China.

Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, and sustained an injured ear. One innocent bystander was killed and another rally-goer was critically injured. The would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was dispatched by security snipers after firing his AR-15 style weapon into the crowd from a nearby roof.

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Sunday in which it said Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his sympathies for Trump.

“China is following the shooting incident at the campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump. President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to former President Trump.” the statement said.

JUST IN: Chinese President Xi Jinping condemns assassination attempt on Donald Trump and expresses sympathies to the former President. pic.twitter.com/S4zP6MYYKW — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) July 14, 2024

A tense political environment has been blamed for the attempted assassination, and some Chinese political academics agree. Chinese state-owned media the Global Times, interviewed several experts on who or what was really behind the assassination attempt.

Li Haidong, a professor from the China Foreign Affairs University, said the background of the shooter could have three distinct possibilities.

“First, it could be someone from the deep state, an elusive force within the government that does not want to see Trump win. Second, it could be from the far-left extremist forces, who do not want to see Trump, representing the far-right, win the election and thus have taken radical actions. Lastly, it could be an individual extremist without any organizational background, simply a person who is tired of Trump,” Li told the Global Times.

Another Chinese professor, Diao Daming from the Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times gun violence in the U.S. is to blame, and added political violence is a “persistent element” in the U.S.

“Political violence has been a persistent element in American history. On the other hand, the fact that such malicious incidents still occur at political rallies attended by former president, despite security measures, highlights the ongoing rampant gun violence issue in the U.S. and the seeming ‘intractability’ of the problem,” Diao said, adding, “This kind of revenge politics, manifested through violence, is a clear indicator of this shift.”

Former editor-in-chief of the Global Times Hu Xijin – who had previously stated the first presidential debate between Trump and President Biden was “very entertaining” for many Chinese people – stated the assassination attempt will garner a lot of “sympathy” votes for Trump in the coming election.

“It’s shocking. Besides, my feeling is that the shot will win #Trump a lot of sympathy, and he seems to be one step closer to returning to the White House,” Hu said on X.

It’s shocking.

Besides, my feeling is that the shot will win #Trump a lot of sympathy, and he seems to be one step closer to returning to the White House. pic.twitter.com/kx1UcsFWFF — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 14, 2024

Chinese business owners didn’t miss a beat when it came to making a profit from what could have been a tragic day in the U.S., quickly selling dozens of t-shirts online minutes after the shooting occurred at the rally. The t-shirts showed Trump with a bloodied face and his fist raised in the air.

Shortly after reports of shots fired at Pennsylvania rally as former #Trump president rushed off stage with apparent bleeding to ear, the relevant topics are trending on the top of Chinese social media. Some netizens predict Trump will surely win the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/lAYpiXS912 — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) July 13, 2024

Chinese social media platform Weibo has also been blowing up about the attempted assassination, with posts reaching over 450 million views. Some Chinese social media users implied Trump had “designed” the event.

Chinese commenters discuss how the bullet aimed at Trump has turned into a moment of triumph. The incident has also fueled the “Comrade Trump” meme machine. Read more about the Chinese social media reactions to the Trump rally shooting here: https://t.co/VFQBeqNRcf pic.twitter.com/ej0Uc2cKVC — What’s on Weibo (@WhatsOnWeibo) July 14, 2024

Comrade Trump is making an absolute killing on Chinese social media. Where it seems he’s already won the election. Trump is all over the place on Weibo – zillions of trending hashtags, some with over 450 million views, and a non-stop meme machine. On Chinese social media,… pic.twitter.com/WzXpkrn0x3 — Pepe Escobar (@RealPepeEscobar) July 15, 2024

Chinese media reported that Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Chinese netizens commented, “He will definitely win the election,” while others believed, “This is a scheme he designed.” pic.twitter.com/EQieKWWWc9 — Real video from China. (@cz8921469_z) July 14, 2024



Other Chinese citizens have taken to X to show their support for Trump.

Everyday Trump be in court

Everyday I like Trump more If bad leader all hate Trump

Then good leader is Trump Country right now big dump

All loyal patriot please come Gather effort make energy sum

Make White house home of Trump — Wei Wu 吴伟 (@WuWei113) May 12, 2024

Others criticized the U.S. media for wrongfully identifying the shooter as a Chinese man.

New York Post mistakenly reported the shooter as a “Chinese man” shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump. This misinformation spread widely on social media and harmed the Chinese American community, which is demanding an apology from the NYPosthttps://t.co/gHv91WoMab pic.twitter.com/fDMK0TOgDH — YuanMediaAAPI (@YuanMediaAAPI) July 15, 2024

