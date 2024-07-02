Confirmed: FBI security clearances suspended for agents' wrong beliefs

A new whistleblower, this one a Democrat, has pulled back the curtain on the extent of corruption within the FBI, confirming that agents' security clearances were suspended for having the wrong beliefs.

Those would include the wrong political beliefs, the wrong medical beliefs or even the ethnicity views of the agent, according to reports.

A report from the Daily Signal explained Tristan Leavitt, chief of Empower Oversight, told Congress on behalf of the whistleblower, "The client—a registered Democrat—witnessed firsthand as an SSA [supervisory special agent] how the FBI’s Security Division improperly suspended or revoked employees’ security clearances whose political views, medical views, or even ethnicity were questioned by Security Division leadership."

Just the News reported the whistleblower is an FBI supervisor.

And he's charging the bureau "has been improperly suspending or revoking the security clearances of agents it believes hold conservative political views."

The charges surfaced this week in correspondence that was sent to the House and Senate Judiciary committees as well as the DOJ's Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Specifically, the Democrat charges the FBI chiefs with targeting employees who supported President Donald Trump or opposed those COVID-19 shots that now have proven to have injured thousands of people.

"If an FBI employee fit a certain profile as a political conservative, they were viewed as security concerns and unworthy to work at the FBI," the whistleblower's lawyer, Leavitt, wrote Horowitz in requesting an independent investigation.

The name of the whistleblower was redacted from the letters obtained by reporters.

But the person was in charge of security clearance reviews for all FBI employees on the East Coast.

He alleged other agents shared his concerns that FBI leadership was using a political standard for employees.

Voicing concerns would trigger retaliation, the whistleblower said.

The report said, "FBI's internal affair unit 'have already been made aware of reprisal by the same SecD officials for the same reasons against other SecD employees,' the letter to Horowitz stated. 'In light of SecD’s pattern of abuse of the security clearance process and retaliation against SecD employees who try to stop that abuse.'"

The stunning charges of political weaponization and misbehavior in the FBI backed up documents earlier reported by Just the News that "security clearance reviews inside the FBI were considering questions like whether an employee supported Trump, expressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine or had attended a Second Amendment rally."

Just the News outlined, "The new whistleblower says he was once assigned a supervisory role over the case of another FBI whistleblower, Marcus Allen, whom the agency had investigated over his political views. The security division specifically investigated Allen under Guideline A – Allegiance to the United States and raised concerns that he was hesitant to 'attest to his current vaccination status.' Despite lower-ranking agents’ findings that Allen had not violated the guidelines, higher-ranking officials pushed for his security clearance to be revoked for questioning the January 6 prosecutions, according to the new letter."

Just last month the FBI agreed to restore his security clearance and give him 27 months of back pay and benefits.

The Daily Signal explained another dispute: "The disclosure also notes he questioned why the FBI also revoked the security clearance of FBI Special Agent Steve Friend’s clearances in advance of his May 18, 2023 testimony before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Friend, who was on the joint terrorism task force, said that he raised questions to supervisors about the focus on the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. 'Friend and other agents have said the FBI can circumvent whistleblower protections laws against dismissal by suspending a security clearance."

Reports also have revealed the FBI applied a "threat tag" to monitor parents who spoke at school board meetings, used the ideologies of the extremist Southern Poverty Law Center, which slams mainstream Christian groups as "hate" organizations, and considered a campaign against "radical traditional Catholics."

