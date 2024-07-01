Congress introduces bill holding colleges accountable for not protecting Jews

(JNS) -- Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) introduced the No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act on Monday to challenge the accreditation status for schools that fail to follow their policies to prevent tent encampments, the occupation of academic buildings and other illegal measures.

The legislation would require colleges to increase transparency by revealing civil-disturbance response plans, increasing coordination with various law enforcement and ensuring compliance to continue receiving federal funds.

“I am committed to ridding universities of the antisemitic rot corrupting our students and making campuses dangerous and unwelcoming to our Jewish communities,” Stefanik said. “Any university leaders that fail to stand up for our Jewish community will be held accountable.”

