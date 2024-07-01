A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Congress Education Faith Israel and MideastFAITH UNDER FIRE

Congress introduces bill holding colleges accountable for not protecting Jews

'Any university leaders that fail to stand up for our Jewish community will be held accountable'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:58pm
UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

(JNS) -- Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) introduced the No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act on Monday to challenge the accreditation status for schools that fail to follow their policies to prevent tent encampments, the occupation of academic buildings and other illegal measures.

The legislation would require colleges to increase transparency by revealing civil-disturbance response plans, increasing coordination with various law enforcement and ensuring compliance to continue receiving federal funds.

“I am committed to ridding universities of the antisemitic rot corrupting our students and making campuses dangerous and unwelcoming to our Jewish communities,” Stefanik said. “Any university leaders that fail to stand up for our Jewish community will be held accountable.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Congress introduces bill holding colleges accountable for not protecting Jews
'Consumers would revolt': EV chargers face these significant problems, study finds
Time Magazine trolls Biden with brutal cover after disastrous debate
'Don't think that's true': CNN pushes back on ex-DNC chair's claim only 'elites' fretting about Biden
With 'Make Europe Great Again,' Hungary taunts allies
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×