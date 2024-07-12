Congress wants to know what staffers have been hiding about Biden’s mental decline

Joe Biden’s mental faculties are headline news these days.

His cognitive status, decline and all, has been evident for years already. It was formally recognized by special counsel Robert Hur’s finding that he did take and keep government documents, but there should not be any charges because of his diminishing mental capabilities.

Then it was on full display during the presidential debate, and was in the news again this week when he called Ukraine’s president “Putin” and his own vice president “Trump.”

Now members of Congress are demanding answers about what the American public doesn’t yet know about that decline.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

A report from Just the News explains it’s the House Oversight Committee that is demanding three White House staff members answer questions – about the “interference” they are running for Biden.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has called for Special Assistant to the President Ashley Williams, Assistant to the President Anthony Bernal and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini to appear.

Comer explained, “The White House has shielded three key aides from testifying about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and now we’ve learned through reporting these same aides are also seeking to cover up President Biden’s declining cognitive state inside the White House.

“President Biden is clearly unfit for office, yet his staff are trying to hide the truth from the American people. Key White House staff must come before our committee so we can provide the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve,” he said.

Comer accused the aides of actually doing chores that must be done by a president.

The report explained, “The letters containing the subpoenas also cited a former Biden aide who claimed the three employees formed a ‘protective bubble’ around the president to the point that he ‘lost all independence.'”

Biden’s recent public displays of cognitive failures have prompted multiple Democrats to call for him to step away from the 2024 presidential race – or for his removal.

Fox News said the subpoenas, sent this week, “voice the committee’s concerns that top aides are running the country while the president is unable to do so.”

Williams’ subpoena states, “To be clear, the American people did not elect Ms. Williams or any White House staffer to do President Biden’s job for him, and the committee seeks Ms. Williams testimony regarding the matters identified above.”

Democrat activists in the White House claimed the subpoenas are a “baseless political stunt.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!