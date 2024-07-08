Conservative women's group launches 'She Prays She Votes' bus tour

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Virginia Allen

The Daily Signal

With only four months until the 2024 presidential election, Concerned Women for America is launching a bus tour through 12 states calling on U.S. women to pray for the nation and vote on Nov. 5.

“We recognize the impact of a woman who prays for her country, her community, and her family,” Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, said in a press release Monday.

When prayer is combined “with political activism, it is a powerful force,” Nance added.

The “She Prays She Votes” bus tour kicks off Monday at the U.S. Capitol before beginning the drive to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention July 15 – 18.

The big pink bus will make tour stops in battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. In church parking lots and event halls, Concerned Women for America, in partnership with Patriot Mobile, will host rallies encouraging conservative Christian women to serve as poll workers or poll watchers on election day, and seek the face of God for the future of the country.

“This year, the stakes could not be higher, and CWA is doing everything in its power to motivate and activate Christians across the country to get to the polls and vote for men and women who champion their values,” Nance said.

“Unfortunately, Americans have learned the hard lesson over the last three and half years that elections have consequences,” she said. “The policies of the Biden administration and their amen corner in Congress have disrupted our economic security, our national security, and the security and safety of our families.”

Nance warns that the sitting president and “elites in Washington would rather shut Christians out of the political process, raiding their homes, spying on their activities, and calling them extremists,” likely referring to incidents such as the Biden administration’s arrests of pro-life Americans such as Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn.

“The only way to stop these attacks on Christians is to get involved, securing their vote on Election Day, Nov. 5,” Nance said.

Founded in 1979, Concerned Women for America is the largest public policy women’s organization in the U.S.

The 2024 preelection tour marks the fifth bus tour the conservative Christian nonprofit has undertaken and aims to be its largest yet.

In 2012, Concerned Women for America launched its first bus tour to pray for the coming election and encourage women to practice their right to vote.

The nonprofit launched similar tours in 2018 and 2020 to support and pray for now Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett during their Senate confirmation hearings.

During the midterm elections in 2022, Concerned Women for America again loaded up a large bus and called on U.S. women to vote and pray for the nation’s future.

