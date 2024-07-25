Cover-up: GovTrack DELETES page rating Kamala as most liberal senator

By Jamie White, Infowars

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks Friday, April 23, 2021, at the IBEW Training Center in Concord, New Hampshire. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

(INFOWARS) — Political ranking service GovTrack quietly deleted its scorecard ranking presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris as the most left-leaning senator of 2019.

GovTrack’s scorecard had ranked Harris as the most radical senator in 2019, even further left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt).

In a list of all 100 senators in 2019, Harris scored #100 in its ideology analysis, winning the title of the most leftist senator — Sanders came in right behind her at #99.

