(INFOWARS) — Political ranking service GovTrack quietly deleted its scorecard ranking presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris as the most left-leaning senator of 2019.

Now that Kamala Harris is the crowned successor to Biden, the media will ignore previous interviews such as this, where Harris was openly touted as the most liberal senator in the U.S. They will attempt to frame her as more moderate going forward. pic.twitter.com/uaHA5H2qTX — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 25, 2024

GovTrack’s scorecard had ranked Harris as the most radical senator in 2019, even further left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt).

They actually deleted the page now. pic.twitter.com/4tbhZQK4CI — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) July 24, 2024

In a list of all 100 senators in 2019, Harris scored #100 in its ideology analysis, winning the title of the most leftist senator — Sanders came in right behind her at #99.