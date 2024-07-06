A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health

COVID shots 200 times more likely to cause blood clots in brain

Blood flow blockage to brain account for roughly 87% of all strokes

Published July 6, 2024 at 5:05pm

(Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay)

(NOQ REPORT) – The COVID-19 vaccines carry a much higher risk of blood clots in the brain compared with other vaccines, according to a new study by Dr. Peter McCullough and colleagues. The researchers looked at reports in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from January 1990 through December 2023.

They counted the number of cerebral thromboembolism events — as in, blood clots of the brain’s veins or arteries — reported in people who received a COVID-19 shot compared with those who received a flu shot or other vaccines.

Blood clots that block blood flow to the brain account for roughly 87% of all strokes, according to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

