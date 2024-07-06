WHO: COVID shots triggered surge in global heart deaths

(SLAY NEWS) – Official figures from the World Health Organization’s global database have revealed that Covid mRNA shots triggered a worldwide surge in heart failure and related sudden deaths.

The bombshell data was made public by a team of medical research investigators who were able to unseal and probe the data as part of a major international study. The research was led by several investigators at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea. They published the results of the study in the prestigious peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Virology.

The study sought to examine the worldwide burden of vaccine-associated heart failure (pericarditis and myocarditis) and the vaccines associated with these indications. Pericarditis and myocarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart that restrict the body’s ability to pump blood. Both conditions can cause cardiac arrest, strokes, blood clots, and sudden death. Pericarditis and myocarditis are both known side effects of Covid mRNA injections.

