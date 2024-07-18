(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Jim Copenhaver, one of the two victims who were critically injured in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, has sustained “life-altering injuries,” his family announced in a statement.

Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township Pennsylvania, remains in the hospital, though his condition has improved since Saturday. Copenhaver was one of two rally goers who were critically wounded when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire with a rifle in Butler, Pennsylvania this past Saturday. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, PA was identified as the other critically injured victim.

“The Copenhaver family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for James ‘Jim’ as he recovers from the injuries that he tragically sustained during President Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024,” his family said in a statement. “Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care. Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.”