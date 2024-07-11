A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldWND CRIME

Crossbow killings suspect found after attack on journalist's wife and daughters

'At this stage, we believe the suspect was known to the victims'

Published July 10, 2024 at 8:39pm
Published July 10, 2024 at 8:39pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(CNN) -- A man wanted in connection with the killings of three women on Tuesday evening – the wife and two daughters of a BBC journalist – has been found following a manhunt.

Kyle Clifford, who police warned may have been armed with a crossbow, was found in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon and is currently receiving treatment for injuries, Hertfordshire Police said in a statement.

“A man wanted in connection with a triple murder in Bushey has been traced to a location in North London. Following an extensive search, Kyle Clifford, aged 26, was found in the Enfield area by officers this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10),” the statement said.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×