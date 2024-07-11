Crossbow killings suspect found after attack on journalist's wife and daughters

(CNN) -- A man wanted in connection with the killings of three women on Tuesday evening – the wife and two daughters of a BBC journalist – has been found following a manhunt.

Kyle Clifford, who police warned may have been armed with a crossbow, was found in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon and is currently receiving treatment for injuries, Hertfordshire Police said in a statement.

“A man wanted in connection with a triple murder in Bushey has been traced to a location in North London. Following an extensive search, Kyle Clifford, aged 26, was found in the Enfield area by officers this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10),” the statement said.

