DiversionsMAN'S BEST FRIEND

Curious family dog turns on stove, starts house fire

Inadvertently pressed burner knob

Published July 5, 2024 at 11:11am

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – A curious pooch sniffing boxes left atop a stove in its family’s Colorado Springs home accidentally turned on a burner, causing a fire to break out early Wednesday morning. The blaze ignited on the stovetop just before 4:45 a.m. and quickly grew in size, setting off the smoke alarms and the family’s Apple HomePod “high heat” alert,” the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

The male homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before anyone was seriously hurt. Colorado Springs firefighters arrived at the home shortly after to aid the family and investigate the cause of the fire.

When they reviewed the home surveillance footage from inside the kitchen, what they saw shocked them. They saw the family’s dog jump up on its hind legs to sniff the boxes and seconds later, flames shot out of the stovetop. The pup inadvertently pressed in a knob of one of the burners – which quickly lit the boxes on fire as the pooch walked out of the kitchen, the video released by the fire department shows.

