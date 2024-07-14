Dan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent and present-day talk-show host, is calling Saturday’s failure of the federal agency to protect former Donald Trump “absolutely catastrophic,” and says Kim Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, should resign today.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning, Bongino also said there’s only “one entity” that rescued Trump from a certain assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, and that’s Trump himself.

“There’s only one entity out there that saved Donald Trump’s life yesterday and it pains me to tell you guys this, you know who that is? It’s Donald Trump,” Bongino explained.

Aerial image of the Butler, PA rally layout with Trump’s location on stage, along with the shooter and counter snipers locations. Still a lot of questions remain on how the shooter was able to evade security and get so close to Trump. pic.twitter.com/KhtxAEEviN — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

“If he moves his head an inch to the left or right, guys, this is a really different show today. I mean, this is – it’s bad enough we have to do this show about this topic. Can you imagine what would have happened if Donald Trump did not duck?

“Looking at the stage there, I’m speculating but I’m pretty sure based experience that the bunting around the front of the stage is probably armor. Donald Trump knew to duck. Most people would. He saved his own life. That’s just a fact.

“The evacuation did not go right. I mean the rule of the secret service is cover the protected and evacuate. The other rule is maximum to the protectee, minimum to the problem. Why minimum t the problem? Because you don’t know that’s the only problem. It could be a distraction. There could be another person in the crowd. If the you don’t jump on the protectee, you could be looking at multiple shooters. So at least that part the guys stepped up there.

“But the failure here is absolutely catastrophic and I’ve got to tell you, the secret service should be very careful. I can tell you and absolutely confirm from the horse’s mouth, from multiple people, not just one, and I saw congresswoman Waltz text this out before on X, there have been repeated requests to increase the security footprint around not just the residences of Donald Trump but the body itself and they have been rebuffed. I can tell you actual quotes.

“The Secret Service director’s completely failed and candidly should resign today. Kim Cheatle has failed Donald Trump and has failed Joe Biden too. He’s the president right now. Where’s the DHS secretary? You’re blaming it on manpower. We’re a $4 trillion United States government and we can’t fork over enough money to keep our people alive and you’re sending out tweets, this is the best technology we have? Really. To let a sniper 150 yards away from the potential next president shoot a piece of his ear off? That’s the victory lap? Give me a break, man.”

WATCH:

Dan Bongino: ‘There’s only one entity that saved Donald Trump’s life’

‘The Secret Service director completely failed and should resign today’ #Trump #TrumpAssassination pic.twitter.com/t6uuzCPVDn — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Elon Musk voiced the same sentiment as Bongino, saying: “The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign.”

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

JUST IN: Time Magazine releases the cover of their August edition. This photo will go down in history. It’s about time @TIME got it right…. pic.twitter.com/NPUdHwqBQz — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

