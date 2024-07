(NEW YORK POST) -- Jessica Springsteen won’t have any “Glory Days” in these Olympics.

On Saturday, the U.S. equestrian team revealed its roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, featuring veteran riders Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward, along with Karl Cook as an alternate.

The 32-year-old daughter of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, 74, who won a silver medal in Tokyo as part of the U.S. show jumping team in 2021, was left off the roster.

Read the full story ›