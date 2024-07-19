I’ve always known many government employees are dumb as a box of rocks. They couldn’t last a week in the private sector. That’s why they look for the safety of government jobs – where you can be completely 100% incompetent for 20-plus years and keep your job.

Exhibit A is Kamala Harris. She is even dumber than her boss Joe Biden. But he has dementia. What’s her excuse? She is just plain dumb as a doorknob.

Kamala has gotten a government paycheck her entire life based on being a woman, and black, and having affairs with powerful men. And it worked – she rose to vice president of the United States despite being completely incompetent. Now she’s literally a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Kamala is the “Great Replacement Theory” for Biden. That will work out as well for Democrats as the open border has worked out for America.

But she is far from alone. In this administration, we find many DEI hires who are completely incompetent, mixed with arrogance and entitlement. See Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rachel Levine and Sam Brinton. I’m sure there are thousands more hidden in government offices, cubicles and even heading government agencies.

But now we get to a special case: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Is she just another incompetent government DEI hire? Well, in a word … YES. But it’s more than that. Because no one is this dumb. Not even Kamala is as dumb and clueless as Cheatle appears to be. When it’s this obvious, it’s ALWAYS a scam.

Look at the storyline of the Trump almost-assassination. It’s just impossible that anyone, or even any government employee, or even any government agency could be this stupid, careless, reckless and incompetent.

The assassin walked around for over an hour as a “person of interest.” And no one did anything.

He had a golf range finder in his hand. And no one did anything.

He was spotted with a rifle and a backpack. But still, no one did anything.

He was carrying a ladder and climbing onto a roof. And no one did anything.

The roof he used to try to murder President Trump had a perfect, clear sight-line to the target. The Secret Service never thought to secure that roof – even though they plan for events like this days or even weeks in advance. They just happened to leave this perfect spot for an assassination unprotected?

Trump rally attendees were screaming at police and pointing to the assassin on the roof – and still, no one did anything.

While the assassin was climbing onto the roof and sitting on the roof for 30 minutes, a sniper team was inside the building, right under the assassin. This is right out of a movie called “Keystone Cops.”

Why didn’t the Secret Service have drones overhead to identify threats to President Trump? The drone would have seen the assassin on the roof and eliminated him, or certainly notified Secret Service to send a SWAT team to take him down. Right?

Simple. But it didn’t happen.

A Secret Service sniper on a roof next to President Trump was looking right at “the threat” in his gun scope but waited to fire upon the assassin until the assassin first fired at President Trump’s head. Wouldn’t you say that’s a little too late?

The Secret Service now admits they were aware of an assassination threat for 10 minutes before Trump took the stage. So why did they allow him to take the stage?

Cheatle actually gave the worst excuse for not securing that roof since “the dog ate my homework.” She actually said out loud that the roof was sloped, so she didn’t want to put Secret Service agents in danger. She had days to come up with an excuse. Is it even possible she is that dumb?

Team Trump had requested more manpower to protect President Trump on multiple occasions. The Secret Service director rejected all those requests.

The 45th POTUS and the almost certain future 47th president of the United States was not given a “full protection package.” Think about that.

At the same exact time as Trump’s event, first lady Jill Biden decided to add a last-minute event in the same state. So, it just so happened that even more manpower was diverted away from President Trump. And several of Trump’s regular agents were redeployed to the first lady’s event – leaving Trump with inexperienced newcomers.

I have firsthand knowledge that Trump’s event was long planned. Because I personally invited President Trump to speak on Saturday, July 13, at the FreedomFest conference in Las Vegas. His staff politely turned me down because they reported President Trump already had an event planned for that day in Butler, Pennsylvania. I knew that a month ahead of time. I have that letter in writing from President Trump’s top staff.

So, why was a last-minute new event added to Jill Biden’s schedule – at the exact same time as Trump’s long planned event? That’s highly unusual. Strange coincidence, huh? The biggest beneficiary of a Trump assassination would be Joe and Jill Biden. Right?

All of this happened against the backdrop of the Secret Service knowing there was a serious Iranian terrorist threat against President Trump. So, why leave Trump with a much smaller and less experienced protection team?

Kimberly Cheatle was clearly a DEI hire. As a matter of fact, guess what story is missing in the media? I haven’t seen a word about this. On May 9, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted about the highly unusual situation of a petition signed openly by many members of the Secret Service demanding Cheatle be fired because she is obsessed with DEI, and therefore putting lives at risk.

That was just over 60 days before President Trump came 1/4 inch away from death.

Why are the media ignoring this story?

This is either the case of the worst government DEI incompetence, recklessness, carelessness and stupidity in history …

Or much worse. This was a conspiracy at the highest levels to have President Trump purposely left unprotected, so that an assassin could easily carry out his job. Or maybe a combination of both.

But thank God a miracle happened that changed the course of history. God intervened and moved Trump’s head at the last second. This was divine intervention.

This was a miracle. A miracle that saved our country. Trump is protected by God.

