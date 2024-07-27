Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said she found it “hard” to understand why women would consider casting a vote for former President Donald Trump.

Democrats have rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee after President Joe Biden announced he would not accept the Democratic nomination and endorsed her as his replacement in the 2024 presidential election against Trump. Crockett expressed resentment towards Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance’s comments during a July 2021 speech about women who didn’t have children, which have resurfaced since he became Trump’s running mate.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

WATCH:

Jasmine Crockett Claims It’s ‘Hard To Conceptualize’ Why Women Support Trump pic.twitter.com/oQIQjZb9ZO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2024

“What’s your message to voters, women in particular, who are looking at these comments and they may be still trying to decide between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris?” MSNBC host Ana Cabrera asked Crockett

“It is hard for me to conceptualize why women would want to support that ticket at all,” Crockett said. “I mean, even before we had J.D. Vance, we know that the policies that they’re pushing, the policies that are coming out of Project 2025 are nothing but attacks on women. As someone who is childless, I absolutely resent all of the rhetoric we’re getting out of J.D. Vance.”

Vance’s comments about childless women during the July 2021 speech at times appear to have been taken out of context in some reactions to his speech. He excluded couples struggling with infertility from his criticism of prominent Democrats like Harris and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“Now let me do the necessary throat clearing, because I do think it’s important. Look, a lot of people are unable to have kids for very complicated and important reasons. They’re, I know, you know, good friends of mine who have struggled to find the right girl, find the right guy, there are people of course for biological reasons, medical reasons that can’t have children,” Vance said in the speech. “The target of these remarks is not them. It’s important to point that out. There have always been people like that who even though they would like to have kids, unable to have them. Let’s set them to the side.”

“It is one thing to recognize that there are people who don’t have children. It’s one thing to recognize their people don’t have children through no fault or choice of their own, but it’s something else to build a political movement invested theoretically in the future of this country, when not a single one of them actually has any physical commitment to the future of this country,” Vance continued.

Harris holds a 50% to 45% lead over Trump among women voters, after Trump tied Biden at 46% in surveys from April and June, according to a CNN poll. Biden received 57% of the vote from women, according to CNN’ s 2020 exit poll.

Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 5 to 24, with Trump’s lead growing to 2.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!