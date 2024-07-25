Racism. When race is the factor for making a decision, then that is racism.

According to many sources, the top contenders to be the Democrat party nominees for VP are all white guys. All of them. All white males. My bet is that the VP pick will be a white Christian male.

Why? To get white Christian male votes since Harris is a black secular female.

Evidently, race and gender are once again most important for making this decision just as it was when Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court. Do you remember when he said he was going to select a black woman before he even started the selection process? Race and gender were more important than competence.

Decisions based on race are racist. Democrats are racists.

Democrats will argue that they are being “inclusive.” DEI. Well, decisions based on race are racist, and that includes DEI. Democrats are racists.

All three of the current appointments to the Supreme Court by Democrats are female. Two are minorities and one is Jewish. None are white Christians. None are males.

The Supreme Court has been clear. DACA, employment quotas based on race, college enrollments based on race, etc. are racist. Unconstitutional. Those decisions are not color blind. The same is true about decisions that are based on gender, and based on religion.

Democrats are not color blind. Not gender blind. Not religious blind. Democrats see color, religion, and gender in all of their decisions. Deliberate diversity, equity, and inclusiveness based on race, gender, and/or religion is racist. Competence comes last in their decision process.

After making a decision based on color, gender, or religion, then Democrats try to justify their decision by gaslighting America with propaganda about the person’s competence. Spin artists.

FACT: Harris could not garner even 1% of votes in the Democrat primary elections in 2020. Not even 1%.

So why was she picked to be the running mate for Joe Biden in 2020? Black female. To get black votes. To get female votes. Race. Gender.

Why is she now the assumed Democrat nominee for president without ever having won any primary election in any state in 2020 or 2024? Because she is a black woman. So now the media and Democrats are trying to gaslight Americans into believing that she is the best candidate for president even though she has never won any primary election. They are trying to make Americans believe that she is qualified to be president because she was a prosecutor even though she failed as border czar.

Hey guys: The position of president of the United States is an executive position, not a lawyer position, not a prosecutor. President of the United States runs the executive branch of the USA, which is the largest employer in the country. Millions of employees, 23 major departments/agencies, commander-in-chief of the military. Is Harris the most qualified person that you have, according to executive experience for the most important executive position in the country?

Democrats are not democratic. Not race blind. Not gender blind. Not religious blind.

Democrats see race and gender and religion in every decision. This coronation of Harris without having won any primary election in any state in 2020 or 2024 and this selection process for VP are just more examples of Democrat racism. Democrats are racists.

