President Donald Trump’s stunning debate performance, his focus on making America better for Americans and his brash, fist-pumping stance following last weekend’s failed assassination attempt has changed minds for Americans.

Some Americans for sure. A lot of Americans? Maybe.

One woman posted her surprising recognition online:

America Is Changing ‼️ MUST LISTEN Black American “I’ve been a Democrat for nearly 50 years. Why am I crying over the Republican National Convention?— I think I’m crying because it’s cognitive dissidents. Like what is going on, I’ve been told my whole life, Republicans are just… pic.twitter.com/0B9Vo44N5O — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2024

She explained, “I’ve been a Democrat for nearly 50 years. Why am I crying over the Republican National Convention? – I think I’m crying because it’s cognitive dissidence. Like what is going on, I’ve been told my whole life, Republicans are just all, you know, white and racist men and all of this.”

She said she’d probably never watched an RNC event.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“It’s upsetting, this world that we’re living in right now. This world that we’re living in right now is feels like upside down land.”

She added, “I’m telling you, if you on the outside and you think MAGA is this horrible thing, I don’t know what to tell you besides you have to see for yourself. …. It’s beautiful, the coming together of America. America is saying no more, no longer, we’re not gonna do this. We’re not gonna divide ourselves.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit said, “As the country continues to reel from the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, more and more Americans are waking up to the lies they have been told by Democrats that have been amplified by their willing accomplices in the media.”

So, the report said, “A Democrat voter took to social media to share how watching the speakers at the RNC, something she has never done before caused a seismic shift in her and the beauty of the love for America and the diversity she is seeing, and the reality that she has been lied to about the MAGA movement brought her to tears.”

Pollsters confirm they’re beginning to see exactly what she noted.

And a report at ZeroHedge said tech entrepreneur James Ingallinera said, “The dam broke for me and many others today. I live in SF, where it’s a social death sentence to voice support for Trump. Regardless, I will be voting for Trump…”

The report said trending on Google are searches for “MAGA hat, “Trump shirt” and more.

Even “Trump yard sign” and “donate to Trump.”

Other social media comments, “I’d like to put a Trump sign in my yard but I’m too scared to be harassed or threatened. This is where we are at as a nation and it’s disgusting.”

“Trump yard sign goes into my yard on Monday.

The dam broke for me and many others today. I live in SF, where it’s a social death sentence to voice support for Trump. Regardless, I will be voting for Trump this election, and will voice my support publicly and unabashedly, social and financial consequences be damned. A very… — James Ingallinera (@JRIngallinera) July 14, 2024

The time to be silent has passed. Be proud to support Trump. Don’t be intimidated by the left. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 15, 2024

Support! We all.have the right to support our candidate of choice. I just ordered a Trump sign for my front yard. First time I have done that. I am 83! I love ❤️ America . — Sandra (@Grandmasandylsk) July 15, 2024

The report noted, “The takeaway here is that either a whole bunch of Trump supporters loaded up on new MAGA gear or closet Trump supporters are coming out of the shadows to represent the former president.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!