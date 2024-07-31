For decades, Democrat politicians begged their voters to give them control of the White House, Senate and House so that they could make the District of Columbia a state. Well, Democrats controlled all three in 2021 and 2022 without offering even one piece of legislation to make D.C. a state? What happened?

D.C. is not a state because the U.S. Constitution governs the status of the District, not Congress or the president. For Democrats to make D.C. a state, a constitutional amendment would have to be passed, which would require ratification by three-quarters of the states. Since about 60% of the states are controlled by Republicans, the chances of D.C. becoming a state are as remote now as it was when Democrats promised to do it over the last 40 years … practically impossible.

For decades, Democrats used the D.C. statehood cry just to get votes when Democrat politicians knew all along that they could not make it happen. Those politicians lied to those folks who voted for Democrats.

The same thing is happening right now with the issues of abortion and “reforming” the Supreme Court.

In Dobbs, SCOTUS ruled that the states own the authority to regulate abortion as per the 10th Amendment, and the federal government has no such authority. Yet, Democrat politicians are begging voters to vote for them so that they can codify Roe v. Wade nationally while they know that a constitutional amendment is needed and that federal legislation without an amendment would be unconstitutional. To get such an amendment passed would require three-quarters of the states to ratify it, again, 60% of which are controlled by Republicans.

The same is true about legislating reforms of the Supreme Court. The role of the Supreme Court and its ethical requirements and term limits are determined by Article III of the Constitution. So once again, any changes to that article would require an amendment to the Constitution.

So, why do Democrat politicians mislead their own voters so much? Why do they make so many false promises to their voters? Why do they lie to their own voters? Because they can. Because Democrat voters are easily manipulated since their real motivators are the anti-Christian and race-based Democrat agenda. And because no one holds Democrat politicians accountable. The media and fact checkers help them, so these wedge items keep Democrat voters motivated and irrationally riled up, without any foundation in reality.

Democrats and mainstream media are trying to rewrite history again with absolutely false statements about Que Mala Harris. They are misleading Democrat voters – again – as usual.

Harris was in charge of fixing the border as a record number – millions – of illegal immigrants entered the U.S. Multiple videotapes of Harris being interviewed as head of the border effort and on trips to South America in the role and of Biden announcing Harris as being in charge of fixing the border are readily available.

And, Harris participated in the inflation and debt that affected millions of Americans as she was the tie-breaking vote on legislation that increased federal spending 33 times as president of the U.S. Senate.

The fact is that during the three and a half years of this Biden/Harris administration:

1. Inflation is up 19.2% since Trump.

2. Wage rates are down 1.9%.

3. Average working Americans lost 21.1% of purchasing power (19.2 + 1.9) after gaining 7% during Trump.

4. The national debt is at a record $35 trillion.

5. Interest on the national debt is approaching 30% of the federal budget, even more than military spending, which is up from 6% under Trump.

6. Millions of additional illegal immigrants entered the USA at a much higerh rate than during Trump.

7. Fewer Americans are working now than during Trump prior to COVID as the majority of actual additional jobs have been filled by immigrants.

8, Of the supposed 15 million additional jobs under Biden, 13 million were to replace jobs that were lost during COVID. So only 2 million additional jobs have been added when the U.S. needs 200,000 per month or 2.4 million per year or 8 million during the Biden/Harris years, in addition to the 13 million COVID replacement jobs, just to keep pace.

Biden/Harris are economic and immigration failures – a fact Democrat politicians and mainstream media are trying to hide. Just as with D.C. statehood, abortion regulation and Supreme Court reforms, Democrat politicians and mainstream media are misleading Democrat voters about the Harris record and misleading all of America with lies and false promises.

