Dems accused of scheming to turn illegal aliens into voters

The Heritage Foundation has documented more than 1,500 proven cases of voter fraud in recent elections. Several public interest organizations have programs set up to sue states where officials refuse to remove dead voters from rolls. Multiple lawsuits have alleged, with evidence, the number of illegal alien votes actually could have changed the outcome of an election.

And many states hand out voter registration forms to illegal aliens as they obtain a variety of other benefits to which they are qualified.

So why would Democrats coalesce against a campaign to make sure that only U.S. citizens are voting in U.S. elections, a plan pushed forward by the SAVE Act, recently approved in the U.S. House despite nearly every Democrat opposing it?

"They want to turn illegal aliens into voters," charged House Speaker Mike Johnson in a recent statement:

Why are Democrats so adamantly against ensuring only American citizens vote in our elections? They want to turn illegal aliens into voters. We must pass the SAVE Act to prevent this. https://t.co/hr8lSOChYQ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 8, 2024

That actually would align with Joe Biden's immediate orders when he took office to trash literally all of President Donald Trump's border security plans, and open the barrier for millions of illegal aliens to enter the U.S.



In fact, millions have. Enough in numbers should they all vote to turn an election.

It is illegal for non-U.S. citizens to vote in federal elections, but the prosecution level, despite the cases uncovered by Heritage, remains low.

The Newsweek explains the SAVE Act, for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, simply would require those registering to vote to provide evidence of U.S. citizenship.

The measure was adopted 221-198 by the House, with the support of only five Democrats and the opposition of nearly 200.

"Why are Democrats so adamantly against ensuring only American citizens vote in our elections?" Johnson said.

The plan also would have states set up programs to "identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens" and remove them from voter lists.

The problem, Johnson explained, is that there now is "is no mechanism to ensure only those registering or voting are actually citizens."

Democrats claim that state requirements for voter registration, such as signing an affidavit of eligibility, are more than adequate to address the issue, but Republicans argue that migrants, given driver's licenses and other government documentation, also are automatically handed voter registration forms and there is no significant barrier for them to fill it out.

Leftists have claimed that illegals voting in American elections is very rare. That's a talking point that the White House has adopted.

But a spokesman for Johnson cited a 2014 study that estimated 6.4% of noncitizens voted in the 2008 general election, and 2.2% in the mid-term 2010 election.

Finding the results differ from their talking points, Democrats claim that the study was flawed, but it found that even that level of fraud could have change the outcome of elections.

A spokesman for Johnson's office said even if voting by illegal aliens is rare, "that is not a reason to forego policymaking that would tighten enforcement against noncitizen voting."

It's true that the bill has small chance of becoming law as the Democrats are in the majority in the Senate. Further, Joe Biden has pledged himself to leaving unblocked so far as possible the pathways through which illegals might vote.

The crisis also has spilled over into a fight over the U.S. Census, where a legislative proposal would provide separate counts for citizens and non-citizens, and apportion congressional seats based only on the citizens count.

Just days ago, the New York Post issued a report that state offices in at least 46 states now are giving voter registration forms to illegals – without any proof of citizenship.

The report said, "Every state but North Dakota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Wyoming gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots federal voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship."

And the report noted that while it's against the law to falsely claim citizenship, "there is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of U.S. citizenship."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, explained the opposition, "While Biden and radical progressive Democrats give ISIS and criminals an app to literally schedule their illegal entry, Republicans must fight any chance of illegal voter registration until we can mass deport.

"As President Biden has welcomed millions of illegal aliens through our borders, including sophisticated criminal syndicates and foreign adversaries, it is incumbent upon Congress to implement greater enforcement measures that secure the voter registration process and ensure only American citizens decide the outcome of American elections," Johnson said.

Ryan Walker, of Heritage Action, pointed out, "It is undeniable that the current structure makes it possible for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote — and the American people have no way of knowing how widespread the problem may be."

That report noted that federal prosecutions and state investigations and audits in recent years have confirmed "thousands of non-citizens are being registered."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said, "Preventing non-citizens and illegal aliens from registering and voting in American elections should be a 100% issue in Congress. Unfortunately, Democrats have taken the stance that it never happens — which is false — so we shouldn’t give states the tools to ensure it doesn’t happen — which is absurd."

While illegal votes may or may not have been an influence in the 2020 presidential election, there were two other undue influences that played significant roles. One was the $400 million plus Mark Zuckerberg handed over to elections officials who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

The other was interference by the CIA and FBI. The CIA knew that a statement prepared by ex-intelligence officials claiming the Biden family scandals documented in Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop was Russian disinformation was a lie, but didn't stop it. The FBI actually told publications to suppress the truthful information.

