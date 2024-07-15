Many politicians, media personalities and social media activists are urging America to unity after the weekend’s failed attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

The 20-year-old assailant was shot and killed by police.

But one analysis suggests that such “unity” won’t happen – because of the agenda of one party.

It is John Daniel Davidson, an executive with The Federalist, who pointed out, “You can’t incessantly use rhetoric designed to incite violence and then call for calm when violence inevitably erupts.”

He pointed out that Joe Biden, after the attack on Trump, wanted “unity.” So did Kamala Harris “and scores of other Democrats.”

But Davidson, senior editor at the Federalist whose writings have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and more, said it’s “not going to happen.”

“There can be no unity with the people and institutions who have spent years whipping the left into a violent frenzy over Trump. This goes for Democrats and the corporate media alike,” he explained.

“President Biden has spent the last few years declaring over and over that Trump is a ‘threat to democracy.’ Everyone is outraged about Biden’s recent call with donors when he said it’s ‘time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye,’ but far worse rhetoric from Biden has been commonplace for years.”

He cited Biden’s “infamous Red Wedding speech in Philadelphia,” when he addressed the nation and insisted that his political opponents are a threat to democracy, a message he’s harped on constantly since then.

Davidson explained it’s more than Biden, as, “Democrats and the media have encouraged political violence against Trump for years, with a constant stream of overheated rhetoric designed to provoke riots, terrorist attacks, and assassinations.”

He said, “Now that their rhetoric has led to an actual assassination attempt against Trump, they say they want to cool the rhetoric and call for national unity. I don’t think so. You don’t smack someone in the face with a hammer and then insist everyone needs to calm down.”

One of the Democrats’ favorite mantras is that Trump is a “Hitler.”

“The June issue of The New Republic is devoted to comparing Trump to Hitler, one of the greatest mass murders in human history. It’s full of essays about how grim life will be under Dictator Trump. The editors justified this…”

Its speculation is about “all the ways Trump will destroy America if he wins a second term.”

In fact, writer David Frum declared, “the gunman and Trump, at their opposite ends of a bullet’s trajectory, are nonetheless joined together as common enemies of law and democracy.”

The Democrats created the narrative of Trump as an agent of a “malign foreign power” and “they never let go of that narrative.”

Essentially, such rhetoric is “routine” for Democrats.

Just on Friday, Biden charged, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart, Trump is a threat to this nation.”

Davidson noted, “The purpose of such talk was to prepare the ground for an attempt on Trump’s life, and it worked. After all, if you believe a second Trump term will usher in a fascist dictatorship then surely it’s morally justified, arguably even your duty, to do whatever it takes to stop him.”

Further, Democrats took action on their agenda, already trying to deprive Trump of Secret Service protection if certain events occur.

“To most people, that looks like a deliberate attempt to make it as likely as possible that something like Saturday’s attack on Trump’s life would happen — and succeed,” he wrote, and, “That’s why Democrat calls for unity and calm ring hollow now. They don’t want unity and calm, they want violence.”

