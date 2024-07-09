Dems launch dark scheme to subvert Supreme ruling on Trump immunity

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., long known for his intolerance of U.S. Supreme Court decisions, now has announced a scheme to subvert its recent ruling on presidential immunity.

Schumer says he wants Congress simply to designate actions by President Donald Trump as "unofficial" so he could face whatever charges Democrat prosecutors would want to bring.

The immunity fight was prompted by Democrats' lawfare against Trump, their multiple civil and criminal legal cases that often are based on the flimsiest of grounds.

The high court's ruling was fundamental. It said that for official acts that are part of his constitutional duties, the president has absolute immunity, for some other acts he has presumed immunity, and for private actions, no immunity.



Not good enough for Schumer, who once took a microphone during an abortion rally outside the Supreme Court and personally threatened several of the justices and recently appeared the fool by posting online images of him grilling hamburgers, and putting a slice of cheese on uncooked meat.

Democrats are pushing legislation to reverse the presidential immunity decision. https://t.co/7nFWtFUqon The move is more politically than legally compelling. The decision is based on constitutional law and simply declaring whole areas "unofficial" will not negate the ruling. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 8, 2024

Schumer's plan is to hold a vote and with that, reverse the court's decision.

Legal expert Jonathan Turley pointed out that plan is "more politically than legally compelling." And he noted, "The decision is based on constitutional law and simply declaring whole areas 'unofficial' will not negate the ruling."

Schumer, from the Senate floor, attacked the Supreme Court, stating, "They incorrectly declared that former President Trump enjoys broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while in office. They incorrectly declared that all future presidents are entitled to a breathtaking level of immunity so long as their conduct is ostensibly carried out in their official capacity as president."

He claimed the court effectively "placed a crown on Donald Trump's head."

He said he would declare Trump's "election subversion acts" as unofficial so they would not involve any immunity.

He also said he'd continue to work to put limits on what courts can do.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushing bill to strip former President Trump of court-granted immunity. https://t.co/wwxOljcSbs — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2024

