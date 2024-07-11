Dems realize it's Biden or Harris – or take a knee

What genius advised President Joe Biden, post-debate, to "get out more in unscripted settings"?

ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether he watched the debate. Biden's response? "I don't think I did, no." During this short interview, we saw softball questions followed by mumbled answers and frequent incoherence. Subtitles would have helped, or perhaps Stephanopoulos could have hired Shohei Ohtani's translator.

Biden said there were only two polls where he was behind Donald Trump. Biden named one poll and struggled to name the second. But Stephanopoulos stepped in and threw Biden a lifeline by naming the second poll.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Biden said he draws bigger crowds than Trump; that "this is a guy (Trump) who told us to put bleach in our arms"; "George, I am the guy that shut Putin down"; "After the debate, I did ten major events"; and "Trump is a pathological liar."

About Trump's "pathological" lying, consider this Twitter exchange:

Critic: Larry Elder, you have the sheer unmitigated gall to accuse Biden of "lying," but you're silent about the more than 30,000 certifiable lies Trump told as president. He's a notorious, pathological liar. How hypocritical can you get?

Elder: Everything Trump says gets fact-checked, analyzed, scrutinized, dissected and inspected. That's why you knew the supposed number. So, I'll try to be gentle because I've learned people like you bruise easily. Simple question. Do you believe Biden's lies get the media attention/scrutiny they deserve?

I await a coherent response.

After the debate, two black liberal radio hosts interviewed Biden. The hosts, we learned later, agreed to ask only the questions submitted by the White House. At least one of the hosts was later fired. If, to land an interview with Trump, black conservative hosts agreed to such terms, MSNBC's Joy Reid would blast them as "sellouts" serving as "lackeys for the white man."

During the debate, Trump blamed Biden's open border for costing "black jobs." What, Trump critics derisively asked, is a "black job"? Well, Biden just lost one. Everyone with a pulse knew darn well Trump meant jobs that would otherwise be held by blacks were it not for illegal alien labor. So, Trump is "racist" for supposedly not caring about blacks. But Trump is also racist for caring about the loss of "black jobs." If the Dems/Left/media truly believe there's no such thing as a "black job," does this mean we can stop with the DEI/bean counting/under-representation/race-based preference nonsensical attack on merit?

A warning to Republicans licking their chops at the prospect of the Democrats switching out Biden for the unpopular and widely viewed as incompetent Vice President Kamala Harris: If Harris becomes their nominee, the Trump-hating media will transform her into a combination of Joan of Arc and Rosa Parks.

Given the power of black female Democrat voters and the voice of black female talk show hosts/pundits, Harris becomes the only viable non-Biden Democrat candidate. And when Trump criticizes her, inevitably giving her a demeaning nickname – no matter what it is or how he says it – expect the Trump-hating media to yell "sexism" and "racism."

Some of this could be blunted should Trump choose a black running mate. But whether it's Sen. Tim Scott, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Rep. Byron Donalds or Colin Kaepernick, Trump's veep pick will get the full Uncle Tom/sellout/self-loathing black man treatment.

Post-debate, Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Biden fit and his mind nimble. We now learn that a neurologist, who specializes in Parkinson's disease, recently visited the White House. The specialist apparently consulted with Biden's doctor. I'm old enough to remember had this sort of hide-the-ball deception occurred under Biden's predecessor, Dems/media would cry, "Lying!"

Big-time Democrat fundraiser George Clooney publicly called for Biden to drop out of the race, and former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Biden to reconsider his decision to stay the course.

For now, Biden appears to have weathered the post-debate storm. On the 75th anniversary of NATO, Biden gave a speech and again demonstrated his ability to read words, written by someone else, on a teleprompter. Despite post-debate polls showing him losing ground to Trump, Biden dug in his heels with the encouragement of first lady Jill Biden. Son Hunter Biden reportedly attended White House meetings where he also advised Father Joe to hang in there.

Say it ain't so – a convicted felon in the White House!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!