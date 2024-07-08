Why do Dems want Joe out now?

Watching Democrats is typically like watching monkeys with a hand grenade. Give a grenade to some monkeys, get out of the way, and they will find a way to pull the pin, blowing themselves and everything around them to smithereens.

That said, any cogent observation of Democrats at present, even if esoteric, is more akin to watching the hegira of Manny, Diego and Syd in the animated adventure comedy film "Ice Age 2: The Meltdown." The difference is instead of fleeing the impending collapse of an ice damn, the Democrats are fleeing the collapse of a sickly, barely conscious cognitively impaired life form that needs sticky notes to open his belt.

The question that begs an answer, in my mind, is: Why the rush to flee now? It doesn't require Solomonic wisdom or insight too understand Biden has been 30 cents short of a quarter, as the old adage denoting diminished intellectual capacity goes.

So why this manic push to abandon Biden now? He has been a stuttering, incoherent charade since the election was hijacked, read stolen, in 2020. Everything he has done since taking office, including his international engagements, were carefully choreographed and staged. He has fallen up steps, down steps and off stages. He has muttered and rambled, misstated facts and made up most other supposed facts. He's cringeworthy, and nothing is done to dispel accounts of his untoward behavior.

He pervertedly sniffs the hair of women and little girls. He publicly groped women during official functions. He told unambiguous lies groups built upon, sidestepping the truth, misrepresenting facts and pretending to fact-check – then whitewashed.

Once again, I ask what makes the June 27 debate such a disastrous moment? The lapdog mainstream media and the political apparatchiks have carried the water and covered up "shufflin' Joe's" gaffes, outright lies and countless shameful blunders since he usurped office.

Biden's camp were the ones who agreed not to use teleprompters and agreed to have their candidate stand for 90 minutes. Why? Did they think he had suddenly found a magical elixir, a magic cracker or wafer that would energize him and make him coherent?

The question is: When everything is condensed down to monosyllabic words and simple sentences, when everything is cataloged into a compendium of current and past behaviors: What makes this miserable performance by Biden so different from any of the many others in the last four years?

I'm not a member of the neurological society. I'm a Christian minister with background in theology and English Bible, sociology, social constructs, and political and social activism. But, I know when things don't make sense.

Are we supposed to believe that no one, out of the hundreds of people in Biden's orbit on a weekly if not daily basis – during the most important political event in his life of lies, plagiarism, whoredom, blackmail, molestation and politics – allowed the debate moment for his fractured mind to be exposed? I think not.

Anyone with eyes and an ounce of integrity knows Biden has been an empty shell since before he took office. He has stuttered and stammered publicly since 2019. He was literally kept behind drawn curtains during his campaign for the White House. This isn't hyperbole; it is fact. The White House press briefings became a sideshow with the daily questions being about whatever embarrassing faux pas Biden had committed the day before. Everyone has known he wasn't and isn't fit for office on his best day, let alone in his current condition.

Biden's condition didn't just tank the week before the debate. Cognitive declines happen over time. There's no keeping them secret. They become increasingly more pronounced day by day.

But, this examples the depths of dishonesty and deceit Democrats will stoop. They're truly the progeny of Satan. Instead of calls for the 25th Amendment to be used against him, there were flat-out denials day after day that his cognitive abilities were in rapid decline.

The Democrats threatened the usage of non compos mentis against Obama in 2010 after his crushing congressional losses.

Where are the threats of the 25th Amendment being used to remove Biden? President Trump's daily schedule is impressive in any sense of the word. He is coherent, even if he isn't grammatically perfect every time he speaks; no one can honestly claim he's not articulate. President Trump is accomplished in every sense of the word and shows no signs of slowing down. But, Erebusic Democrats would have us believe that President Trump isn't cognitively sound.

Biden is a threat to our country's national security. He is a threat to our national infrastructure. He is a threat to our world standing. He is a threat, because he is capable of signing foreign agreements that threaten the well-being of America and the safety/security of Israel.

I ask again: What took so long for Democrats to realize Biden was unfit to be in the Oval Office? Why did the Democrats allow him to be so poorly prepared for the debate?

