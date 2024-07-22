JERUSALEM – The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the deaths of two of the hostages – Alexander Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab – held in Hamas captivity Monday, after obtaining new intelligence.

Tragically, it is thought the two died months ago in Khan Yunis as the IDF operated against Gaza’s terrorist infrastructure, although there has not been confirmation the IDF mistakenly killed them.

Dancyg and Buchstab were thought to be held together. Hamas terrorists abducted both of them on Oct. 7, 2023; Dancyg from Kibbutz Nir Oz, while Buchstab was snatched from Kibbutz Nirim – both of which terrorists overran on that day. Buchstab’s wife, Rimon Buchshtab-Kirscht, was also held hostage in Gaza but was freed after 50 days in captivity as part of the only hostage deal to date. July 21st would have been Dancyg’s 76th birthday.

Their deaths were declared by a panel of health experts and members of the rabbinate, following new information obtained by the IDF. Hamas still holds their corpses, with the IDF confirming 44 out of the 116 remaining captives in Gaza are known to have died.

In total, the terrorist group and Gazan civilians captured some 251 hostages during the Oct. 7 onslaught. Hamas also still holds the bodies of two soldiers since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge, and two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015.

The news came on the day when the IDF ordered Gazan civilians to move away from certain areas of Khan Yunis because it was operating there to root out terrorist elements who had reentered. Operationally, the IDF has generally not taken action in areas where it has received intelligence hostages might be held. In fact, it has called off dozens of operations against terrorists during the course of the war for this very reason.

Buchstab was a sound technician by profession, who played numerous musical instruments, as well as constructing them himself. He was described as a “humble and unassuming man who loved life in Kibbutz Nirim.”

Dancyg was a historian, educator, and farmer. Born to Holocaust survivors, he became one of the founders of educational delegations to Poland. He worked at Yad Vashem for about 30 years, where he trained thousands of guides in Holocaust education.

Hostages who were held captive with him reported Alex spent his time in captivity giving history lectures to fellow captives.

The Hostages and Families Forum released a statement on receiving the news about Dancyg and Buchstab, which was also posted to X.

“This morning’s devastating news about their deaths serves as yet another stark reminder of the urgency to bring home the hostages, who face immediate mortal danger every moment in Hamas’ hell.”

“Yagev and Alex were taken alive and should have returned alive to their families and to their country.”

