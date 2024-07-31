On Monday night, I did my book Book-TV presentation on “Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6” for C-SPAN. In the Q & A session that followed one of the attendees asked a good question: If J6 was an “inside job,” who was the mastermind?

In response, I paraphrased the answer FBI whistleblower Steven Friend gave to reporter Sharryl Attkisson. “I don’t think that this is a perfect puzzle where all the pieces go together,” said Friend.

Friend continued, “I do think, though, that there were some just blatant behaviors that day that were not normal, they were very unnatural, that necessitate a full, transparent and open investigation.”

We know that the FBI, the Metropolitan D.C. Police and the Capitol Police had undercover operatives in the crowd. We know, too, that there were Antifa and BLM-affiliated provocateurs inciting a crowd that had a goodly share of Trump-supporting rowdies.

All that conceded, the perpetrator of one of that day’s most blatantly violent behaviors may have been set up by a heretofore unnamed co-conspirator, the DNC.

The perp in question is an unsung bat-swinger named Emanuel Jackson. Two weeks after January 6, the DOJ charged Jackson with “assault on a federal officer while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon,” among other felonies.

According to the DOJ, Jackson was at the forefront of the crowd that forced its way into the Capitol at 2 p.m. It is highly unlikely that any of these people heard President Trump speak on the Ellipse 45 minutes away. Ashli Babbitt, for instance, who stayed to the end of Trump’s speech, did not reach the Capitol until 2:23.

According to the DOJ, “The defendant, EMANUEL JACKSON, is observed on U.S. Capitol video surveillance footage making a fist and repeatedly striking a U.S. Capitol Police officer on his person while attempting to forcefully enter the building.”

Unlike most protesters who entered the building for a brief period, Jackson came to fight. At 4:50 p.m. Jackson was observed “repeatedly striking a group of both U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan Police Department uniformed officers with the baseball bat.”

On Jan. 18, 2021, Jackson voluntarily turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department, signed a Miranda rights card and admitted everything.

Jackson’s were arguably the most sustained violent acts committed by a protester during the day. Some J6ers received 20-year sentences for doing less.

CBS national news picked up the story and reported on an interview Jackson gave to Baltimore’s CBS affiliate WJZ-TV on January 6. “I had a bat. They were pepper spraying people. Then, they got me in the eye,” said Jackson.

As to his motive, Jackson added, “We’ve been taken over by globalists, by the Chinese. Fighting for America. I’m not here for Trump. I’m here for America.”

In a March 2021 hearing, Jackson’s attorneys argued successfully for his release from pre-trial detention. They brought in experts who attested to his autism, his language disorders and an IQ “in the fifth percentile out of 100.”

As a condition of release, Jackson was placed in a high-intensity supervision program. To this day, as far as I can ascertain, Jackson’s charges are still pending, and he remains free on personal recognizance.

Jackson was well-lawyered. His attorneys went to great lengths to keep him out of prison. They may have just felt sorry for a poor homeless black guy, but their client might have had other motives.

Reading about Jackson’s case reminds one of an old-school Democratic practice called “bird-dogging.” In 2016, Democrat operative Scott Foval told an undercover journalist with James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas how bird-dogging works.

“I’m saying we have mentally ill people that we pay to do s–t,” said Foval, unaware he was being recorded. “Make no mistake,” Foval continued. “Over the last 20 years, I’ve paid off a few homeless guys to do some crazy stuff.”

At the time, Foval served as national field director at Americans United for Change, a collection of Democratic consulting groups. As he explained to O’Keefe’s undercover operative, “I answer to the head of special events for the DNC and the head of special events and political for the campaign.”

Foval elaborated, “The campaign pays DNC, DNC pays Democracy Partners, Democracy Partners pays the Foval Group, the Foval Group goes and executes the s–t on the ground.”

In 2016, Foval and crew sent their recruits to Trump rallies to provoke brawls the media would inevitably blame on Trump. He was not a rogue operator.

Aaron Minter, the DNC’s deputy rapid response director, told an O’Keefe reporter: “So the Chicago protest when they shut all that, that was us … but none of this is supposed to come back to us, because we want it coming from people, we don’t want it to come from the party.”

The bat was not Jackson’s. He admitted that someone gave it to him. Someone also appears to have given him some vague talking points about globalism.

On January 6 and the days following, no one in the media wanted to know who set Jackson up. He clearly did not fit their profile of a militant white supremacist, and if his sponsors were Democratic operatives, that was best left unsaid.

