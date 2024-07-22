No sooner had a social media statement appeared online in which Joe Biden said he was bowing out of the 2024 race for the Democrat party nomination for president for the “good” of his party and country than questions were raised.

Why was it posted on social media without a White House news conference, or press release?

Why was there no official presidential seal on the document?

And significantly: why did the signature NOT match multitudes of Biden’s previous signatures?

Online was the question, ‘Who signed Biden’s letter?” with images from five recent presidential orders, and the differing signature from his weekend post.

This is kind of important . Five identical signatures appear to be with an auto-pen (a real thing Presidents use) and the one on the resignation letter differs. Good work, whoever created this. https://t.co/tkEzMezXlo — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) July 22, 2024

“This is kind of important . Five identical signatures appear to be with an auto-pen (a real thing Presidents use) and the one on the resignation letter differs,” explained Naomi Wolf, who describes herself online as, “Journalist. DPhil, Oxford, Poetry. CEO, http://DailyClout.io. Deplatformed 8 times; still right. Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith and Resistance in a New Dark Age.”



Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman pointed out, “One would think that a letter to the American people from the president announcing his decision to step aside would not be signed using a digital signature and would be accompanied by a photo op and a scheduled conference in the morning that followed. Instead we have a digitally signed letter released on the president’s @X account, an account we know that is run by a staffer, no photo, and no live scheduled address to the American people. If I were China, I would invade Taiwan tomorrow.”

One would think that a letter to the American people from the president announcing his decision to step aside would not be signed using a digital signature and would be accompanied by a photo op and a scheduled conference in the morning that followed. Instead we have a… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 22, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit speculated, “Did we just witness a coup?”

The report pointed out the statement was not on official letterhead.

“Shortly after Biden’s announcement letter was released, several journalists noticed Biden’s signature in his announcement letter did not match Biden’s official signature,” the report said.

Let’s recap this historic day: • Joe Biden suddenly *RESIGNS* via @X

• White House staff find out ONE MINUTE later

• Joe Biden “resignation” letter not on official letterhead

• Biden “signature” suspect (underlined?)

• Steve Richetti helped write letter

• Jill Biden… pic.twitter.com/4ySTXj619L — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024

When LBJ announced that he would not seek reelection in 1968, he gave a 40 minute address from the Oval Office. Biden posted a letter on X and hasn’t been seen or heard from directly. MSM just applauds, doesn’t ask any questions. Very strange. pic.twitter.com/x3UmH2Ee3x — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 22, 2024

It’s well within the realm of possibility, and indeed is more likely than not to be the case, that Joe Biden has no idea he resigned until a staffer posted the letter. There’s a reason he didn’t make the announcement via a press conference. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 21, 2024

