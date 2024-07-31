A crowd at the conference for the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday gasped, and there even were cheers, when President Donald Trump scolded a rude reporter who attacked him with list of loaded statements.

See it:

The reporter, on stage with Trump, called his old comments the “elephant in the room.”

Why should, ABC’s Rachel Scott demanded, blacks trust Trump after he allegedly made “false” claims about rivals, used negative descriptors for liberal prosecutors and said black journalists were asking stupid and racist questions.

Trump, who sat listening quietly during the attack, responded: “Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question so … in such a horrible manner.”

There was a collective gasp, interspersed with guffaws and laughter, from the crowd.

He continued, “You don’t even say, ‘Hello. How are you?’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they are a fake news network. A terrible network.”

More laughter.

“I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the black population of this country, including employment, including opportunity zones with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, which is one of the greatest programs ever for black workers and black entrepreneurs … .”

ABC’s Rachel Scott opens her interview with President Trump at the NABJ conference by calling him a racist for criticizing black politicians and journalists. Trump gives a masterful response while also mentioning how he showed up while Kamala Harris did not. pic.twitter.com/AeMGH0D87I — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024

He cited his work for black colleges. They were “out of money, stone cold broke. I saved them. Gave them long term financing,” he said.

He cited the introduction as “very rude” and pointed out that he’d been told his opponent also would be there, and she wasn’t.

“You invited me under false pretenses,” he explained.

Then he noted that while he has too much respect for the conference to be late, the interviewer was half an hour late.

He said such “hostile” questioning was “a disgrace.”

